Monster Energy Partners with Apex Legends for Limited Time Exclusives

Fans start gaining perks with the first purchase and earn one battle pass level, plus exclusive content for every five cans purchased. Players will receive a multi-tier badge that upgrades with more Monster Energy purchases. And as an even bigger reward, Monster Energy is taking 10 grand prize winners and their guests on an action-packed trip to Montreal, Canada. Fit for a true legend, the trip is full of racing, paintballing, and ziplining in true Monster experiential fashion.

"Monster Energy is excited to partner with Apex Legends to serve up exclusive prizes for our customers with this iconic gaming title," said Monster Beverage Corporation CMO Daniel McHugh. "We look for partnerships that embrace our bold spirit and culture, and we know that the Apex Legends players have the same outlook."

Rally your squad and get one of Monster Energy's three limited-edition Apex Legends cans to power up in Apex Legends and life. With exclusive legend skins, weapon skins, gun charms, and holosprays up for grabs, Monster Energy drinkers will be ready to become Apex Legends.

The limited-edition Monster Energy Apex Legends cans will be available in 16 and 24 oz. in Original Green, Lo-Carb, and for the first time included in a can promotion, Zero Ultra. Special Monster Energy Apex multipacks will also be available in 4 and 12 packs of Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero-Ultra, and in 24 packs of Original Green.

For more information on Apex Legends and Monster Energy, visit apexlegends.monsterenergy.com .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

SOURCE Monster Energy

Related Links

http://www.monsterenergy.com/

