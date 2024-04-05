Monster Energy Roars into 2024 NHRA Top Fuel Series Supporting Champion Brittany Force

Force rejoins Monster for another year of thrilling competition

CORONA, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with NHRA champion Brittany Force ahead of the upcoming 2024 NHRA Arizona Nationals, set to take place at Firebird Motorsports Park from April 5 – 7. This marks another year of the high-octane partnership between Monster Energy and one of the most formidable talents in drag racing.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9250951-monster-energy-drag-race-champ-brittany-force-2024-nhra-partnership/

NHRA champion Brittany Force

Brittany Force, the 2017 and 2022 Top Fuel World Champion, has consistently demonstrated her prowess on the track, breaking records and showcasing the relentless spirit of a champion. Her drive, coupled with support from Monster Energy, has paved the way for monumental achievements in the world of drag racing. As the NHRA season continues in Phoenix, Force is looking to capitalize on her incredible momentum with a statement victory.

"Monster Energy has been an incredible partner throughout my career, and their support has given us the opportunity to be successful," said Brittany Force. "I'm excited to hit the track in Phoenix and give it my all, with the goal of bringing home another win for our team and the amazing fans who support us."

Next up is the NHRA Arizona Nationals, a cornerstone event in the NHRA series and a perfect backdrop for Force to showcase her skills. She is set to be a formidable contender, embodying the spirit of Monster – pushing limits and embracing the spirit of competition.

"Brittany Force embodies everything Monster Energy stands for – power, performance and determination," said Monster Energy's CMO, Dan McHugh. "We are proud to stand behind Brittany as she continues to break barriers in NHRA racing and inspire fans and aspiring racers worldwide. Her relentless pursuit of victory and dedication to her craft exemplify the Monster Energy brand, and we're excited to see her dominate the track at the Arizona Nationals."

As the 2024 NHRA season continues, all eyes will be on Force and the Monster Energy team as they aim to set new records and elevate the standard of excellence in drag racing. Fans and supporters can look forward to thrilling races, heart-pounding speeds and the indomitable spirit of competition that defines the world of NHRA.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy