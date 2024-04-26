Monster Brings a Taste of Ireland Across the Nation

CORONA, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, the brand synonymous with exhilarating energy drinks, has once again taken innovation and celebration to the next level. In an unforgettable display of excitement and flavor, Monster Energy proudly introduced its latest creation, Java Monster Irish Crème, amidst the vibrant festivities of St. Patrick's Day.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9250952-monster-energy-java-monster-irish-creme-flavor-chicago-st-patricks-day/

Monster Energy’s New Java Monster Irish Créme Debuts in Spectacular Fashion Monster Energy’s New Java Monster Irish Créme Debuts in Spectacular Fashion

"The launch of Java Monster Irish Crème is not just about introducing a new flavor; it's a celebration of innovation, energy, and community," said Dan McHugh, CMO at Monster Energy. "We are thrilled to share this moment and to bring a taste of Irish tradition to the Java Monster family. This new flavor is our way of paying homage to that vibrant energy."

The new and improved Java Monster Irish Crème is premium coffee and cream, brewed with the same killer flavor and supercharged with Monster Energy. It's a taste straight from the old sod: rich, lush, and coffee forward. You found the newest member of the Java Monster family, so you've already got the luck of the Irish going for ya. This creamy, dreamy addition to the Java Monster lineup is infused with the rich, smooth taste of Irish crème, promising an invigorating energy boost with every sip.

Monster Energy is excited for consumers nationwide to experience the unique blend of premium coffee and Monster's energy blend with the delicious taste of Irish crème. The Java Monster Irish Crème is now available wherever Monster Energy drinks are sold. Join us in celebrating this thrilling new addition to the Monster Energy family. Here's to a future filled with energy, excitement, and the incomparable taste of Java Monster Irish Crème… sláinte!

About Java Monster

No foam, extra hot, half-caf, no-whip, soy latte… enough of the coffeehouse BS already. It's time to get out of the line and step up to what's next. Java Monster, premium coffee and cream, brewed up with killer flavor, supercharged with the Monster Energy blend. Coffee done the monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up. Flavors include Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Creme, Caffe Latte, and Triple Shot (Mocha and French Vanilla). So, shake gently and unleash the beast within. Java Monster – anything but basic!

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy