Monster Energy Snowboard Athletes Shine at The Uninvited Invitational Snowboard Event at Woodward Park City

16-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Himari Takamori from Japan Takes 1 st Place Overall, Best Trick and Day 1 Standout in Annual Women's Snowboarding Competition

17-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Jessica Perlmutter from Vermont Took 2 nd Place and Day 1 Standout

27-Year-Old Monster Energy Rider Henna Ikola from Finland Awarded Best Style, People's Champ, and Day 2 Standout

PARK CITY, Utah, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The next level of women's snowboarding is here! Monster Energy congratulates our snowboard team riders on claiming top spots in the exclusive Uninvited Invitational snowboard competition in Park City, Utah.

Monster Army's Himari Takamori Takes 1st Place Overall, Best Trick and Day 1 Standout and Jessica Perlmutter Takes 2nd Place and Day 1 Standout at the Exclusive Uninvited Invitational Snowboard Competition in Park City, Utah.

In the annual event dedicated to showcasing the progression of women's snowboarding, 16-year-old Monster Army rider Himari Takamori from Nagoya, Japan, took first place on the decked-out obstacle course at Woodward in Park City with a $15,000 payout. The newly minted team rider also took top honors in Best Trick with a technical move for $2,000 in prize money.

Joining the rising star on the podium, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Jessica Perlmutter from Killington, Vermont, claimed second place and $11,000 in prize money. The awards for the team continued with 27-year-old Monster Energy rider Henna Ikola from Hyvinkää, Finland, who claimed three awards: Best Style ($1,500), People's Champ ($1,500), and Day 2 Standout Award presented by Yeti ($500).

Hosted by Monster Energy team rider Jess Kimura at Woodward Park City, the annual Uninvited Invitational brought together a hand-picked list of women snowboarders for a boundary-pushing weekend from April 9-11.

The roots of the event date back to 2017, when Kimura, one of snowboarding's most influential urban riders of the past decade, became frustrated by the lack of opportunities for women in snowboarding. She self-produced an award-winning film trilogy, The Uninvited, to expand opportunities and showcase overlooked talent. Since then, Uninvited has evolved into a global platform for progressive competitions and beyond.

In this year's Uninvited Invitational, 75 riders from over 20 countries battled for a $60,000 prize purse and global recognition at Woodward Park City. After two qualifying days, riders competed in Saturday's final on the all-new custom-built street-style course.

In Saturday's final featuring the 20 top-qualified riders, Takamori dropped in ready to unleash a bag full of technical tricks on the course. Standout tricks, including boardslide pretzel the massive kink rail, back lipslide the cage, switch boardslide 270 the ragged rail, and switch 270 frontside boardslide fakie the stair rail, impressed the judges and earned the young rider first place at the 2026 Uninvited Invitational.

When the action moved into Best Trick format, Takamori kept dropping technical bangers during the progression session, judged on the single best move. After all was said and done, Takamori's massive backtail 270 on the cage was crowned the Best Trick of the weekend. Takamori also earned the $500 Day 1 Standout Award presented by Yeti.

Also rising to the podium, Monster Army rider Perlmutter took second place in Saturday's competition final. Perlmutter dropped in as the previous year's Uninvited Invitational winner and recent first-time X Games Gold medalist in Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck.

Attacking the course with rail tricks and technical finesse, Perlmutter put down a gap to frontside boardslide the kink rail, switch frontside boardslide the long rail, backside lipslide 270 the rail, and 50-50 to frontside 360 the cage for second place. Perlmutter also earned the $500 Day 1 Standout Award presented by Yeti.

Also taking home awards at the 2026 Uninvited Invitational, Monster Energy's Ikola was awarded Best Style honor at the competition with a $1,500 check for working the course with tricks like 50-50 the ledge to lipslide down the gap, front 270 lipslide the rail, 50-50 to 360 the cage, and frontside boardslide 270 the long handrail. She also earned the $1,500 People's Champ Award and the $500 Day 2 Standout Award presented by Yeti.

For more on Himari Takamori, Jessica Perlmutter, Henna Ikola, Jess Kimura, and the Monster Energy snowboard team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2026 snow sports season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy