70th Edition of World's Premier Action Sports Spectacle to Showcase 150 of the Best Skateboard, BMX, Moto X, and Skateboard Athletes at Ventura County Fairgrounds & Events Center from June 28-30

CORONA, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for the best edition of Summer X Games ever! Known as the world's leading showcase in action sports competition, X Games Ventura 2024 will stoke fans across the globe with 150 elite athletes competing in 19 medal events at Ventura County Fairgrounds & Events Center from June 28-30, 2024.

Monster Energy, The Official Energy Drink Partner of Summer X Games Ventura 2024, Announces Team Roster of Competing Athletes

Monster Energy, the official energy drink partner of X Games, is ready to send its team of world-class athletes in competitive Skateboarding, BMX, and freestyle motocross to Summer X Games Ventura 2024. This release announces the official line-up of competing athletes for the event, ready to Unleash the Beast.

Summer X Games Ventura 2024 presented by SONIC marks the 70th edition of X Games since the event's inception in 1995. For three days, the global sports action community will focus on Ventura County Fairgrounds & Events Center for history-making sports performances and full-fledged festival experiences featuring fan activations alongside special musical guest performances headlined by Kaskade and Wiz Khalifa.

X Games Ventura 2024 will feature 150 athletes from 21 countries competing for 57 medals in 19 events across three sports. The contest will elevate women's action sports by introducing two new medaled disciplines: Prepare for the debut of Women's BMX Park and Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick in Ventura. Maintaining the highest level of riding, X Games California is contested as an invite-only event reserved for multiple-time X Games medalists and highly competitive newcomers.

All competitions will be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch, as well as broadcast during specific windows on ABC/ESPN2. Also, look forward to special live episodes of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, Fueled by Monster Energy, streamed on Twitch from behind the scenes at X Games Ventura on June 28 from noon to 1 p.m. PT, June 29 from 11 a.m. to noon, and June 30 from noon to 1 p.m.

As the official energy drink sponsor of X Games Ventura 2024, Monster Energy is ready to bring the stoke with a stacked team of riders, including defending X Games gold medalists, action sports icons, and upcoming rookies. Look out for the following Monster Energy athletes at X Games Ventura 2024:

