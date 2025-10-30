Monster Energy Unleashes New Full Sugar FLAVORS Line

Electric Blue and Orange Dreamsicle Editions Kick Off New Look Can

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is turning up the Flavor this fall with the launch of two bold full sugar additions: Monster Energy Electric Blue and Monster Energy Orange Dreamsicle. The new Flavors line is crafted to deliver the same hard-hitting energy kick Monster fans expect, with an extra indulgent taste experience in a colorful new look can.

Electric Blue delivers a "shockingly smooth" blue raspberry hit with 160mg of caffeine per 16oz can. Reminiscent of a blue raspberry popsicle, this true classic offers a sweet and tangy flavor that combines the boldness of berries with a hint of citrus.

Containing the same caffeine kick, the "wickedly creamy" Orange Dreamsicle invokes those delicious orange cream bars, a dreamy blend of fresh citrus and smooth vanilla ice cream, delivering a nostalgic throwback flavor in a modern energy drink.

Both indulgent flavors are made with 100% real sugar – and no high fructose corn syrup.

"With this new Flavors line, we wanted to deliver bold and exciting options to fans who want full flavor, full sugar, no compromises," said Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy. "Electric Blue and Orange Dreamsicle both bring that nostalgic feel yet taste incredibly new – all loaded with our legendary energy blend."

Both new flavors will be available nationwide in October 2025. The launch comes at a time when flavor innovation continues to drive growth across the energy drink category and fans seek new bold tasting, full sugar flavors. Electric Blue and Orange Dreamsicle reinforce Monster Energy's commitment to giving loyal fans new ways to enjoy their favorite brand without compromise.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

