Monster Energy Unleashes New Full Sugar FLAVORS Line

News provided by

Monster Energy

Oct 30, 2025, 07:01 ET

Electric Blue and Orange Dreamsicle Editions Kick Off New Look Can

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is turning up the Flavor this fall with the launch of two bold full sugar additions: Monster Energy Electric Blue and Monster Energy Orange Dreamsicle. The new Flavors line is crafted to deliver the same hard-hitting energy kick Monster fans expect, with an extra indulgent taste experience in a colorful new look can.

Continue Reading
Monster Energy is turning up the Flavor this fall with the launch of two bold full-sugar additions: Monster Energy Electric Blue and Monster Energy Orange Dreamsicle. The new Flavors line is crafted to deliver the same hard-hitting energy kick Monster fans expect, with an extra indulgent taste experience in a colorful new look can.
Monster Energy is turning up the Flavor this fall with the launch of two bold full-sugar additions: Monster Energy Electric Blue and Monster Energy Orange Dreamsicle. The new Flavors line is crafted to deliver the same hard-hitting energy kick Monster fans expect, with an extra indulgent taste experience in a colorful new look can.

Electric Blue delivers a "shockingly smooth" blue raspberry hit with 160mg of caffeine per 16oz can. Reminiscent of a blue raspberry popsicle, this true classic offers a sweet and tangy flavor that combines the boldness of berries with a hint of citrus.

Containing the same caffeine kick, the "wickedly creamy" Orange Dreamsicle invokes those delicious orange cream bars, a dreamy blend of fresh citrus and smooth vanilla ice cream, delivering a nostalgic throwback flavor in a modern energy drink.

Both indulgent flavors are made with 100% real sugar – and no high fructose corn syrup.

"With this new Flavors line, we wanted to deliver bold and exciting options to fans who want full flavor, full sugar, no compromises," said Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy. "Electric Blue and Orange Dreamsicle both bring that nostalgic feel yet taste incredibly new – all loaded with our legendary energy blend."

Both new flavors will be available nationwide in October 2025. The launch comes at a time when flavor innovation continues to drive growth across the energy drink category and fans seek new bold tasting, full sugar flavors. Electric Blue and Orange Dreamsicle reinforce Monster Energy's commitment to giving loyal fans new ways to enjoy their favorite brand without compromise.

About Monster Energy:
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

For more information contact
 [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Monster Energy Brings European Favorite Bad Apple to America

Monster Energy Brings European Favorite Bad Apple to America

Give in to temptation and take a bite: Juice Monster Bad Apple is finally here. Just in time for the spooky season, Monster Energy brings the hit...
Monster Energy's Liz Akama Takes First Place in Women's Street Skateboarding at 2025 SLS Las Vegas Takeover Competition

Monster Energy's Liz Akama Takes First Place in Women's Street Skateboarding at 2025 SLS Las Vegas Takeover Competition

October 25, 2025 – Bringing the heat to Las Vegas! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Liz Akama on claiming first place in the Women's division...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Retail

Retail

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics