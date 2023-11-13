Monster Energy Unveils Monster Branded Bodega at Madison Square Garden

News provided by

Monster Energy

13 Nov, 2023, 07:02 ET

UFC and New York Rangers Legends Participate in Launch of One-of-a-Kind Concession Stand at The World's Most Famous Arena

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, a global leader in energy drinks, is proud to announce the opening of the highly anticipated Monster Energy Bodega at Madison Square Garden, as part of its official partnership with the iconic venue. Just in time for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, sports fans and event attendees will now have access to a unique and immersive experience right in the heart of the World's Most Famous Arena.

Continue Reading
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - (L-R) Jalin Turner, Brian Mullen, Gilbert Burns, Jim Lukowski, Royce Gracie, John Wilhelm, Khonry Gracie, and Marlon "Chito" Vera pose with the Monster Energy Girls at the unveiling of the Monster Energy Branded Bodega at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Monster Energy)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - (L-R) Jalin Turner, Brian Mullen, Gilbert Burns, Jim Lukowski, Royce Gracie, John Wilhelm, Khonry Gracie, and Marlon "Chito" Vera pose with the Monster Energy Girls at the unveiling of the Monster Energy Branded Bodega at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Monster Energy)

UFC superstars Royce Gracie, Marlon 'Chito' Vera, Gilbert Burns, Jalin Turner and Khonry Gracie joined Rangers legend Brian Mullen at MSG on Friday to unveil the one-of-a-kind store.

Located on the sixth-floor concourse of Madison Square Garden and open during all events at The Garden including sports, music and live entertainment, the Monster Energy Bodega is set to become a staple for fans and will offer an array of Monster Energy products and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the spirit of Monster Energy and MSG.

The Monster Energy Bodega will also stock a selection of Monster Energy drinks, offering fans a wide range of energy-packed options to keep them fueled and energized throughout any event. On UFC 295 fight night and beyond, the Monster branded bodega will be the ultimate pre-game destination.

"As the official energy drink partner of the Madison Square Garden Arena and the New York Rangers, we're thrilled to bring the Monster Energy Bodega to this iconic venue," said Monster Energy CMO, Dan McHugh. "This partnership is all about providing unforgettable experiences to fans, and the bodega will be the epicenter of that energy, offering fans a unique space to connect with our brand and enjoy the excitement of MSG events."

The Monster Energy Bodega officially opened its doors on the historic night of UFC 295, where Monster athlete Alex Pereira claimed the Light Heavyweight title by defeating Jiří Procházka in the night's headline bout.

Last year, Monster proudly became the Official Energy Drink Partner of both Madison Square Garden and the four-time Stanley Cup Champions, the New York Rangers. Proceeds from the Monster Energy Bodega, which is just one of the many facets of the partnership, will be used to provide financial assistance to local bodegas throughout the tri-state area who are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the wide variety of Monster Energy products, visit https://www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Madison Square Garden Sports:
Ryan Watson
[email protected]

Monster Energy Contact:
info@monsterenergy.com

SOURCE Monster Energy

