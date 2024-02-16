Monster Energy Unveils NASCAR Line-Up Ahead of Daytona 500

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has unveiled its team of drivers for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season. Ahead of the 66th running of the legendary Daytona 500 at Florida's Daytona International Speedway, the energy drink giant revealed the three racing aces that will proudly take the iconic M-Claw through the checkers in both Cup and Xfinity series this coming year.

"These three faces are familiar to racing fans, as they are part of the Monster Family," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "We've got our Rookie of the Year in Ty, Riley who was absolutely on fire coming out of last season, and we are super excited to see Hailie step up into Xfinity. Any brand in America would love to have this line-up."

Monster Energy drivers competing in the NASCAR Cup Series:

TY GIBBS - #54

Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Monster Energy Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. During the 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Gibbs posted up four top five finishes, 10 top 10s and 112 laps led. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs had a strong breakout season and earned the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year award, Gibbs best finish of the season was a fourth on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course and seventh at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished the season with a 21st-place showing at Phoenix Raceway.

Monster Energy drivers competing in the Xfinity Series:

RILEY HERBST - #98

Herbst drives the No. 98 Monster Energy Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He previously drove for Joe Gibbs Racing and qualified for the postseason in his first full-time season (2020). In his 139th career start, the Las Vegas native won his first career Xfinity Series race in October 2023 in his hometown at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Herbst will also compete in the Daytona 500 in the No.15 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Rick Ware Racing Mustang.

HAILIE DEEGAN - #15

Monster Energy driver Hailie Deegan joins AM racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year, driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang. Deegan moves to Xfinity competition after three seasons in the Craftsman Truck Series – two with David Gilliland's race team. The 22-year-old driver has one previous Xfinity Series start, driving a Bobby Dotter-owned SS Green Light Racing entry to 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last autumn. Deegan is also a two-time NASCAR Truck Series Most Popular Driver.

This year marks the 76th season for NASCAR stock car racing in the United States. The Cup Series kicked off earlier this month at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and concludes with the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, 2024. The Xfinity series — its 43rd iteration — starts on February 17 with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway, and will end with the Championship Race on November 9, 2024, also at Phoenix Raceway.

