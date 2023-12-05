CORONA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy Up & Up, the largest and longest-running college music tour, has announced Disco Lines as the Spring 2024 headliner. As always, this tour has no pre-determined dates or route — it is the fans who decide. More than 70 college student ambassador teams from across the U.S. will now rally their schools, through guerilla marketing and influencer campaigns, to try becoming one of the stops on the Spring tour— and get the chance to co-produce to a killer college gig.

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Announces Disco Lines as their Spring 2024 Featured Headliner

"I get hit up all the time asking me to play colleges, but unfortunately, I don't have enough time in my schedule to play all of them," says Disco Lines. "So, I am partnering up with the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival so I can play at some colleges in 2024. I started my DJing career playing fraternity parties and I am so stoked to come back."

The Up & Up is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals. Each campus team, using their own Instagram and TikTok handles, engages in a two-day campaign to sell the most pre-sale tickets for the festival. The schools with the most pre-sales in 48-hours hours becomes a stop on the tour. The winning colleges then collaborate with Up & Up producers to bring the festival to a nearby venue.

Only the winning school's credit cards are processed. This savvy ticketing model has led to many sold-out hard ticket college tours in premium venues. "Being a part of Up and Up for the last two seasons has helped me learn more about myself and about my passion for the music industry," says Mia Caldwell, junior at University of Oregon, one of the winning colleges from the Up & Up Winter 2023 Tour. "Whether it be building effective teamwork and communication skills or hands on work in creating a music event, Up and Up has given me more than I could imagine."

The benefits of this model are three-fold: first, it ensures artists are playing only gigs where they are most desired; secondly, it provides invaluable industry experience to those hoping to pursue careers in music business and event management; and thirdly, it guarantees an epic show for students without gouging them on ticket prices.

Since its inception in Fall 2016, the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival has redefined the college concert experience by breaking free from conventional programming boards and middle buyers. Through this approach, Up & Up empowers college students to curate events with top artists, imparting valuable lessons in sales and the rewards of earning an unforgettable experience.

Most recently, UC Santa Cruz, San Jose State, UCSB, Clemson and University of Oregon earned themselves the opportunity to host Up & Up's Winter 2023 headliner, Dr. Fresch. Other previous winning campuses include University of Alabama, Arizona, ASU (2x), CU Boulder (3x), Bryant, University of Dayton (3x), Lehigh, JMU, Florida State, Indiana University, LSU, Penn State (3x), Oklahoma State, Oregon St University, UC Davis (2x), University of Virginia (2x), Miami-Ohio (5x), UT Austin, Washington State University (5x), UNCW (3x), Virginia Tech (2x) and Wake Forest.

The Up & Up will be offering more ways to win live events this Spring, as well an exciting extension of collegiate programming: Club 100. This virtual event via Zoom attracts attendees from over 200 universities, and features surprise performances by renowned music artists, thought-provoking industry guest speakers, valuable educational opportunities, and exciting giveaways.

The Up & Up Spring 2024 national competition kicks off on February 20th at 4 p.m. EST, with the winning festivals set to take place from March through May.

College students seeking music industry experience & internship credit can apply at www.upandupfestival.com/

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the hip hop lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT DISCO LINES

Known for his wildly popular original songs, remixes, and riotous content - which have amassed hundreds of millions of streams and billions of views, Thadeus Labuszewski aka Disco Lines, is perpetually touring, bringing his contagious laugh, larger than life presence, and high energy DJ sets to the college, club, and festival circuits, as well as his recently announced Good Good Tour. Most experts agree that the success of Disco Lines' music career is matched only by his standing as an industry-leading amateur Dolphin enthusiast. When he is long gone, Disco Lines hopes to be remembered for his upbeat dance music, and as a fierce protector of our cetacean friends. He hopes this bio made you buy a ticket to his show.

ABOUT THE MONSTER ENERGY UP & UP FESTIVAL:

Monster Energy Up & Up is the largest national college festival promoter in the US, powered by a community of campus ambassador teams across the country. Up & Up's innovative guerrilla ticketing system is simple: students crowdsource demand on their campuses leading up to a 48-hour competition period; colleges with the most pre-sales earn the chance to work with our team to craft a music experience of-a-lifetime, while also gaining valuable industry experience. Past live headliners include Cash Cash (2016), Alan Walker (2017), GRYFFIN (2018), Two Friends (2018), Slushii (2019), Lost Kings (2019) Elephante (2019), Troyboi (2020), Loud Luxury (2021), San Holo (2022) Dom Dolla (2022) and Chris Lorenzo (Spring 2023)

