Monster Energy x Call of Duty: Power Up Your Gameplay with Unique Rewards

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, the official energy drink of Call of Duty, is back with another epic collaboration, bringing gamers the ultimate in-game rewards to enhance their Call of Duty experience.

This year gamers will be rewarded with 2XP (double experience points) as a truly unique bonus on every participating Monster Energy product meaning players can level up fast.

"Monster Energy has always been about fueling our fans' passion for gaming, and this year's collaboration with Call of Duty is no exception," said Dan McHugh, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Monster Energy. "By giving players unique in-game items and the opportunity to boost their progress with 2XP, we're making sure they get the most out of their gaming experience."

From now until December 31, fans can earn new, in-game items alongside the sought-after 2XP bonuses. Just in time for the October 25th launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, gaming and Monster fans can unlock the following in-game rewards:

Unleash the Truth Operator Skin + 15min 2XP

+ 15min 2XP Cold Trail Operator Skin + 15min 2XP

+ 15min 2XP Green Fury Blueprint + 15min 2XP

+ 15min 2XP Unleash It Large Decal + 15min 2XP

+ 15min 2XP The Beast Inside Operator Skin + 15min 2XP

+ 15min 2XP Street Beast Weapon Vinyl + 15min 2XP

To secure these in-game rewards and level up on your competition, gamers need to buy any Monster Energy product and upload their receipts at the dedicated Monster and Call of Duty website either by scanning the QR code on the limited-edition cans or by heading to callofduty.monsterenergy.com. The more cans secured the more rewards you can earn.

Monster Energy is also elevating the Beat the Beast Twitch tournament. While more details will be revealed closer to the event, this year's tournament promises intense gameplay and a spectacular display of Call of Duty skills.

"We could not be more excited to continue our collaboration with Monster Energy," added Will Gahagan, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at Activision. "We have spent the last year delighting our shared fans with amazing moments to enjoy Call of Duty and Monster, and we cannot wait to do so in even bigger and bolder ways around Black Ops 6."

The limited-edition Monster Energy Call of Duty cans are available in 16 and 24 oz. in Original Green and Zero Ultra as well as 16 oz. Zero Sugar. Special Monster Energy Call of Duty multipacks will also be available in 4, 15, 12 and 24 packs of Original Green, Zero Ultra, and Zero Sugar.

To accept this mission head to callofduty.monsterenergy.com.

