Monster Energy's Brittany Force Wins Her Second NHRA Top Fuel Championship

Force joins NHRA Hall of Fame as the second woman to win multiple NHRA Top Fuel Championships

POMONA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy congratulates drag racing superstar Brittany Force on winning her second NHRA Top Fuel Championship!

On her way to becoming only the second female in NHRA history to win multiple Top Fuel titles, Brittany also set a world record during her qualifying run at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, on Friday — with a blistering 3.641-second pass @ 338.94 mph.

"I want everyone to remember this day, here in Pomona with this Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team; David Grubnic, Mac Savage, every single one of my guys," said newly-crowned champion Force. "We have been working at this all season long. We never gave up, and then we struggled in the Countdown, but we recovered, and we recovered when we needed to in Vegas and here in Pomona. This just seems unreal; I can't believe we're here."

Monster Energy commends Brittany for her tenacious spirit and years of hard work – bringing her a deserved second title at the NHRA Top Fuel Championship. Only the fourth woman to win any NHRA championship, Brittany Force emanates Monster's mission statement of chasing your dreams and discovering what you truly care about.

"Watching Brittany Force win such an esteemed title has been an honor for us as a company," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "We are always proud to support those who go above and beyond to do what they love. We're so excited to see what's in store for Brittany and her drag racing career."

