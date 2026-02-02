Monster Energy’s Justin Gaethje Defeats Paddy Pimblett to Claim UFC Interim Lightweight Championship Title at UFC 324

37-Year-Old "The Highlight" Gaethje from Arizona Claims UFC World Championship Title in Las Vegas Via Unanimous Decision Victory After Five Rounds, Earns $100,000 Fight of the Night Bonus

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally got the belt! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Justin Gaethje on defeating Paddy Pimblett to earn the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship title at UFC 324 in Las Vegas. In the highly anticipated Main Event fight, the 37-year-old from Safford, Arizona, went the distance to earn the victory by unanimous decision after five rounds. The all-out battle also earned both fighters the UFC's $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett was contested in front of a live crowd of 19,481 spectators inside sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Featuring Gaethje in the UFC World Championship fight and a total of five bouts on the Main Card, the spectacle was broadcast live on the Paramount+ platform as the new home for UFC live events.

Monster Energy's Gaethje (27-5) stepped into the 155-pound division title fight after most recently defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in Las Vegas in March 2025.

Saturday night's opponent, "The Baddy" Pimblett (23-4) from Liverpool, England, came to Las Vegas on an unbroken win streak of seven victories since joining the UFC promotion in 2021. Pimblett most recently submitted Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025 to earn his shot at the Interim Lightweight title.

The UFC title bout unfolded at maximum intensity as both fighters held nothing back from the start. In the dramatic opening moments, Gaethje absorbed a high kick and fired back with a hard uppercut that rocked Pimblett to the canvas. Gaethje swarmed to secure what looked like an early finish, but Pimblett escaped. Both fighters continued to exchange punches on the feet, with Gaethje dealing a body shot to the solar plexus for more damage.

The second round saw Pimblett looking to draw on his range advantage, landing jabs and leg kicks from the distance. But Gaethje kept it close range, launching an all-out assault of punches and a headlock against the fence. In a dominant scene, Gaethje again dropped Pimblett with a knee to the head at 30 seconds left in the round, then dropping an elbow to the face right before the bell.

Round 3 delivered moments of grit and intensity worthy of a UFC championship fight as Pimblett mounted a resurgence. Hurting Gaethje with jabs and counter punches, the Englishman also doubled down on damaging kicks to the leg to gain the upper hand.

The fight descended into all-out warfare in the championship rounds. Gaethje resumed control in Round 4 after landing body punches and bloodying Pimblett's face with stinging hooks as well as a high knee. As both fighters threw their full arsenal at one another in the final round, Gaethje defended against a takedown and found openings for more brutal right hands. The fight ended with Gaethje in control after Pimblett had been dropped to the canvas two times and left bloodied, but still standing.

After going to the score cards, the judges pronounced Gaethje the winner by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, and 48-47) and UFC Interim Lightweight Champion. The five-round war earned both athletes the UFC's $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus, marking the tenth bonus earned by Gaethje in this category.

"I could feel it, this guy was trying to hurt me the whole time, and if I took my foot off the pedal for a second, he was on my ass, and he did a good job up until the last second. I really wanted to finish him, but I loved teaching him a lesson," said Monster Energy's Gaethje upon claiming the championship in Las Vegas.

"Anything can happen at any moment, you've just got to bet on yourself, and tonight I bet on me, not literally, but figuratively, and that's just what we're doing," said Gaethje in his Octagon interview.

Gaethje makes history as the first two-time interim champion in UFC history. Moving ahead, Gaethje will now challenge Ilia Topuria's undisputed title. Stay tuned for updates from "The Highlight" Gaethje!

