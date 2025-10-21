23-Year-Old Mueller from Germany Earns Podium Spot in Second Round of 2025 World Cup Season, Claims 3 rd Place in Women's Pro BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp

27-Year-Old French Olympic Medalist Anthony Jeanjean Claims 3rd Place in Men's BMX Park

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huge weekend for BMX in Shanghai! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Kim Lea Mueller on taking second place in Women's BMX Park at the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup in Shanghai this weekend. In the second official World Cup event of the 2025 season, the 23-year-old from Remscheid, Germany claimed her podium finish amid the world's top riders. Mueller also took home third place in the Women's Pro BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp contest.

In the heated Men's BMX Park event, 27-year-old Anthony Jeanjean from Béziers, France, took third place.

Monster Energy’s Kim Lea Mueller Takes Second Place in Women's BMX Park at UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup Shanghai

From October 16–19, the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup in Shanghai showcased competitions in BMX Park and Flatground disciplines. Contested as part of the FISE Shanghai action sports festival, the event provided a chance to score ranking points in the official World Championships sanctioned by UCI, the world governing body for sports cycling.

Returning to Shanghai's West Bund venue for the second year, FISE Shanghai also featured competitions in freestyle scooter, roller skating, and skateboarding. Over 700 urban athletes from 34 countries competed over the course of four days.

Anticipation ran high for the Men's BMX Park final on the massive park course stacked with large box jumps, wall rides, quarter pipes, and spine ramps. The level of riding escalated as the final eight went head-to-head to put down their best run, sending scores above the 90-point benchmark for the event's top three finishers.

No stranger to competitive showdowns, Monster Energy's Jeanjean gave the Shanghai crowd a show to remember. A perfect second run featuring huge double downside tailwhip over the channel, barspin transfer, double flair the quarter pipe, 720 barspin the center box, backflip triple tailwhip over the spine, frontflip onto the elevator, flair the quarter pipe, 540 flair the quarter pipe, and body varial 360 earned the French Olympic medalist a score of 91.30 points for third place.

Also rising to the podium, Monster Energy's Mueller claimed second place in the heated Women's BMX Park final. After enduring a crash on her first attempt, the three-time European champion recovered on Run 2 to claim her podium finish.

Stringing together high-speed wall ride, 360 air the spine, one-foot air the bank, X-Up air the center box, 360 can-can the big jump, toboggan the centerpiece, tire grab into the spine, truck driver the volcano, and tailwhip the quarter pipe earned Mueller a score of 87.60 points for second place.

Mueller also earned a podium spot in the Women's Pro BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp event on Sunday. Attacking the spine mini ramp course with technical tricks, Mueller took third place with a score of 90.00 points.

Stay tuned for the third and final round of the 2025 UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup that will crown this year's official champions at the Urban Cycling World Championships in Riyadh from November 4–8, 2025.

