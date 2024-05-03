Summer House's West Wilson Helps Rehab Monster and Five Iron Golf Tea Off New Partnership

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab Monster and Five Iron Golf got the party started and kept it going in honor of their new partnership Wednesday night.

Hundreds of partygoers packed the Five Iron Golf's Herald Square location where they were treated to custom cocktails and delectable light bites while competing against each other in a longest drive shootout and closet to the pin competition to win training time with top golfing pros.

Ensuring guests needed to harness Rehab's 'Refresh, Recover and Revive' power by taking the party to another level was Summer House's West Wilson.

Wilson, who has become a fan favorite in his first year on Bravo due to his party-boy-with-a heart-of-gold nature, could not help but jump behind the bar and bring the vibes.

After acting as a guest bartender, the sports journalist and reality star was seen posing for pictures with the Monster Girls and challenging a large group of friends to a round of golf, on one of Five Iron's its cutting-edge simulators and partying hard with a Rehab in hand.

Other notable attendees to the Rehab Monster and Five Iron Golf Launch Party were PBR's newest bull riding team, the New York Mavericks, as well as influencers and other tastemakers.

In addition to the golf simulation fun, partygoers also had the chance to get golf towels personalized by on-site embroideries and were treated to gift bags.

Rehab Monster is all about giving its drinker the chance to party hard and recover harder and many attendees found themselves able to compete in a round of golf and then dance the rest of the night away to beats provided by DJ Rei.

Monster Energy's partnership with Five Iron Golf was announced earlier this year and ensures Rehab Monster will be available across all Five Iron locations, allowing golfers to keep the party going, whether they are socializing with friends, refining their swings, or going hard at competitive league play.

Rehab Monster is the official energy drink sponsor for Five Iron's expansive network of over 500 league teams nationwide — now the United States' largest indoor golf league.

PHOTOS: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/summer-house-s-west-wilson-at-rehab-monster

For more information about Monster Energy, visit www.monsterenergy.com and follow Monster Energy on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 24 locations spanning 13 states and 4 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy