Monster Energy's Ryan Williams Takes First Place in Season Opener of the 2026 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Win for Williams! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Ryan Williams on winning the BMX Dirt competition at the 2026 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. In the season opener event, the 31-year-old from Sunshine Coast, Australia, claimed the victory and took first place in BMX Best Trick.

Also rising to the podium, 22-year-old Monster Army rider Kaden Stone from Lake Elsinore, California, claimed second place in the BMX Dirt final.

Now in its tenth year, the BMX Triple Challenge presented by Monster Energy has established itself as the most progressive contest series in BMX dirt. The open-invite event brings together the sport's most established athletes and up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves in a three-part dirt competition contested during select Monster Energy Supercross events.

From February 6-7, this season's opening event was contested outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale during the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In a festival atmosphere, fans witnessed progressive riding on the massive three-jump dirt course. This year, the course design challenged riders with a unique setup. The second jump featured a lip and two offset landings, forcing riders to "drift" left or right upon landing.

In Saturday's final, Ryan Williams dropped in as the defending overall champion of the 2025 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge series. But after suffering a heavy slam in practice, the Australian needed to dig deep to pull off a winning run.

Showcasing his unique resilience and technical talent, Williams clinched the win by putting together a front flip inward Bri flip, inverted 720 over the second jump's hip, and a perfect double back flip.

Also claiming a podium spot, Monster Army's Kaden Stone attacked the technical course with a perfect line featuring a 720 front flip, triple tail whip, and decade to 360 barspin on the final hit for second place in BMX Dirt.

When the action moved into Best Trick, a visibly battered Williams had one more move up his sleeve: Sealing his win on the first attempt, he pulled off a backflip kick less tailwhip to tailwhip back that had the crowd on their feet. And like that, the eleven-time X Games gold medalist heads into the 2026 BMX Triple Challenge season as the rider to beat!

Stay tuned when the 2026 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge returns for Round 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah, from May 8-9. Can Williams continue his winning run? Don't miss it!

