Monster Hydro Super Sport Fuels Tiger Woods For Masters Week

"Monster Hydro Super Sport and the entire Monster Energy Family are honored to have Tiger Woods continue on as a part of our team," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "Tiger has had a phenomenal career and we're excited for his continued success with Monster Energy."

Playing out of his iconic Monster Energy golf bag since 2016, Tiger's role was expanded earlier this year to also represent Monster Hydro Super Sport. Tiger Woods has built an unprecedented competitive career. With 107 worldwide wins and 15 majors, Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in PGA history. Since he was 21 years old, Tiger Woods has made a name for himself as PGA's most dominant golfer in the sport's history. To this day, Tiger is the only golfer to have held the U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship and Masters' title all within a year.

Fueled by Monster Hydro Super Sport's unique blend of BCAAs, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and energy, Tiger continues his relentless career after 24 impressive years on the PGA Tour. In honor of his greatness, Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

"I just felt so prepared coming into this event," Woods said after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament. "I was starting to shape the golf ball the way that I know I can, which I needed for this week. I hit some of the best shots on that back nine; I just flushed it coming home, which is a nice feeling."

About Monster Hydro Super Sport

Built on Monster Energy Hydro's foundation, new Hydro Super Sport adds key functional ingredients like BCAAs, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and additional caffeine, delivering a truly multifunctional, performance hybrid drink that quenches thirst and offers superior hydration. Each bottle contains just 70 calories per bottle and is available in two great flavors – Red Dawg and Blue Streak – for delicious performance hydration for everyday enjoyment.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

