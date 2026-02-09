Monster Venom Tournaments on ACR Poker Award Over $11 Million In Prize Pools to Players and Deliver Big Poker Action

'BALDOUS' earns the biggest payday in the NLH Venom with over $1.2 million, as two champions claim the coveted Venom titles

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker successfully wrapped up its flagship Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments after more than two action-packed weeks of poker, surpassing guaranteed prize pools with over $11 million as players from around the globe battled for huge rewards and bounty glory.

ACR Poker's Venom NLH exceeded its $8 million guarantee, generating a total prize pool of $9,182,500, including $4,591,250 in bounties. The $2 million guaranteed Venom PLO awarded a total prize pool of $2,092,500, including $1,046,250 in bounties.

28-year-old Portuguese professional poker player Pedro 'MatasSembolas' Neves claimed victory over a strong field of 3,673 entrants in the Venom NLH. The champion triumphed after striking a three-way deal with 'BALDOUS' and 'basaboy', securing the coveted title and a massive payout of $728,281, including the first-place prize of $630,327 and $97,953 in bounties.

After the win, 'MatasSembolas' said: "It feels great to win such a big tournament. The Venom is one of the most well-known events on the schedule, so finishing in first place is very satisfying and something I'm really happy about."

Adding to the excitement, runner-up 'BALDOUS' from the UK scored the biggest payday of the tournament, claiming the top $500,000 and $150,000 bounties and pocketing $510,378 in prize money plus $729,931 in bounties for a whopping $1,240,310 in total.

Meanwhile, in the PLO, 'StickyMinaj' beat the 837-entry field to win the $209,860 top prize and $104,062 in bounties.

"The Mystery Bounty Venoms had it all - huge fields, nonstop action, and unforgettable moments - and showed why it's one of the most exciting formats in online poker," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who landed those incredible bounties - now bring on the next one!"

For a recap of the NLH action, players can tune into ACR Poker's Twitch channel as ACR Pros Chris Moneymaker and Jon Pardy, along with ACR Team Online member Svitlana Dryha, deliver commentary of the epic final table battle.

While the Dual Venom tourneys have concluded, the action on ACR Poker is far from slowing down. Players can jump into the $1 million guaranteed Moneymaker Mystery Million, the popular weekly high-stakes tournament Phil's Thrill, and more.

