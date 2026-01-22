Resumes Are Getting Longer, Not Clearer, as ATS Anxiety Hits 77%

Monster's 2026 State of Resumes Report reveals growing confusion over resume length, outdated norms, and rising fear of automated screening.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The one-page resume is no longer the norm, and job seekers aren't sure what's replacing it. According to a new national survey of 1,000 U.S. job seekers from Monster, nearly half now use resumes longer than one page, as concern about automated screening reaches a record high.

As Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) play a larger role in hiring, resumes are getting longer, customization is getting faster, and outdated elements remain stubbornly common. The result is a job search landscape where candidates know the rules have changed, but many are still guessing how to play the game.

Monster's 2026 State of Resumes Report captures how job seekers are responding to a faster, more automated hiring process, and where confusion, anxiety, and legacy habits continue to shape resume decisions.

Key Findings From the 2026 State of Resumes Report

The one-page resume is no longer the default: Nearly half of job seekers (49%) use resumes longer than one page, including 30% whose resumes are two pages or more.

"Resumes are no longer static documents; they're evolving alongside how hiring actually works," said Vicki Salemi, Career Expert at Monster. "Job seekers know the rules are changing, but many are still unsure how to respond. The data shows people trying to balance speed, customization, and credibility in an increasingly automated process."

Monster Launches Free Monster Resume Builder

As resume expectations continue to shift, these trends underscore the need for accessible tools that help job seekers improve clarity, formatting, and ATS compatibility without adding complexity.

To support job seekers navigating today's hiring landscape, Monster has launched the Monster Resume Builder, a free, comprehensive resume creation platform that brings premium-level capabilities to everyone.

Features include:

Resume Builder: A streamlined, user-friendly editing experience designed for quick customization.

A streamlined, user-friendly editing experience designed for quick customization. 50+ Resume Templates and 1,200+ Designs: Professional, modern layouts built to pass ATS screenings and highlight relevant skills.

Professional, modern layouts built to pass ATS screenings and highlight relevant skills. Unlimited Edits & Downloads: Create, update, and download resumes in PDF, Word, or TXT formats.

Create, update, and download resumes in PDF, Word, or TXT formats. Ready-to-Use Resume Content: Expertly written, keyword-optimized examples by industry to help job seekers confidently present their experience.

For more information, please view the full report at https://www.monster.com/career-advice/job-search/news-and-insights/state-of-the-resume-2026

Methodology: This report is based on a survey of 1,001 U.S. job seekers conducted Dec 16, 2025 using Pollfish. Respondents represented a broad mix of working-age adults across four generations: 31% Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964), 28% Gen X (born 1965–1980), 25% Millennials (born 1981–1996), and 17% Gen Z (born 1997 or later). Participants also self-identified their gender, with 50% identifying as male, 49% as female, 1% as non-binary.The survey gathered insights into resume formatting habits, tailoring behaviors, ATS concerns, and perceptions of hiring manager review practices.

