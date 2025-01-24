Montana Families to Celebrate School Choice at State Capitol

500+ students, educators, and state leaders celebrate school choice progress

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana families, educators, and legislators will come together to celebrate school choice and the many educational opportunities available in the state. Hosted by the Montana Family Foundation, this event will highlight the significance of school choice and its impact on students across Montana.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Montana State Capitol. Focused on the importance of school choice in Montana, the event will feature speeches from state leaders, educators, and students. Multiple schools will be present including Helena Christian School. The gathering will feature pizza, hot chocolate, and coffee to ensure everyone stays warm and energized.

Montana has made strides in expanding educational options, including passing public charter school laws, standardizing open enrollment, and increasing funding for the Innovative Education Program. Students attending private schools or being homeschooled now have the ability to enroll part-time in public schools, reflecting the state's commitment to accessibility and student success.

"Montana cares deeply about its students, and this celebration is an opportunity to connect with families, educators, and state leaders to reflect on the progress we've made and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead," said Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation, the events organizer. "School choice is not just about expanding options; it's about empowering parents to make decisions that align with their children's unique needs and aspirations."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Location Details:

The Montana State Capitol is located at 1301 E 6th Ave, Helena, MT 59601. The event will take place on the Capitol steps.

For more information, visit mtcapitolrally.com

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

