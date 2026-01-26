Montana students and educators take part in School Choice Week activities

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Montana and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Treasure State, more than 150 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state's capitol.

Gov. Greg Gianforte is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Montana School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Montana kids include public, charter, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Montana at: schoolchoiceweek.com/montana

"Montana is making big strides in expanding education opportunities for families. The Treasure State shows how rural states can create valuable educational opportunities for families," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Our goal for school choice in Montana is to empower parents to find the best education for their children. Montana children deserve to be placed in a school that will facilitate the absolute best for their future," said Mindy Robbins, Program Coordinator at the Montana Family Institute.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

