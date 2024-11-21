Montana's Cromwell Island hits real estate market in trophy offering to global luxury market

One-of-a-kind listing debuts at $72,000,000 and is showcased in newly released video by Land id in cooperation with listing broker Hall and Hall of Billings, MT

DAYTON, Mont., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest freshwater island under single ownership in the western United States is on the market, listed by Hall and Hall of Missoula, MT with marketing support from Land id. The 348-acre Cromwell Island is as rich in natural wonder as it is history, already adorned with a partially constructed primary residence that upon completion will fulfill the potential of this exceptional offering.

$72 Million Island in Montana

Approximately an hour from Glacier National Park on Flathead Lake, reaching the island is done via 60+-foot custom ferry built exclusively for the myriad of people, materials, vehicles and owner needs. It provided transport for much of the locally-sourced, Yellowstone-inspired limestone and terracotta roofing that defines both the main home and the move-in-ready 4,700 sf private guest residence, a short walk away down an established pathway.

Bill McDavid, Hall and Hall's veteran of notable luxury listings, is overseeing the listing assignment.

"In describing Cromwell Island, it would be meaningless to toss out one of the overplayed clichés that litter the world of real estate advertising," McDavid said. "Suffice it to say that this holding is a monumental piece of the earth that can only be fully appreciated when boots are on the ground."

The island's owner is the Lee family, Robert and Anne, who acquired it in 1982 with the hope of establishing a home amongst the landscape and wildlife that inspired Mr. Lee's career in exploration and conservation. He was a collector of rare firearms, automobiles and an author. The Lees have since passed.

Hall and Hall worked with Land id, a real estate insights and data solution to assist in collecting the array of unique property highlights required to understand what's involved with owning Cromwell Island.

Land id's in-house content team created a 10-minute, data-enriched video narrative complete with island flyovers, an interview with McDavid and a full walk-through of the in-progress primary residence, the guest home and the stunning Flathead Lake landscape.

Land id enriches the video with animated island statistics and its primary product features, which include, among many others, topographic overlays, elevations, card-based property statistics, contextual graphics and exceptional videography worthy of such a trophy property.

Living on an island in the northern Rockies can pose challenges, one being trying to safely span Flathead Lake in mid-winter. However, as the video shows, the Lee's had installed a series of agitators between the west dock and the mainland to prevent ice build-up for smooth passage. Land id also highlights the main home's generator room, interior build-out potential, the transport barge and even manages to capture Cromwell Island's year-round inhabitants—a mature herd of mule deer.

"What it feels like to be on Cromwell Island above all else, I guess I would have to say peaceful," McDavid said in the video. "It is extremely peaceful on this island, you get on the boat, you have a short ride across and come up on this overlook and it's just, I can't think of anywhere more peaceful."

Hall and Hall's website includes an expansive listing description with the property's history and terms of the sale. Land id's video is available on its website and YouTube channel.

ABOUT LAND ID

Built by mapping professionals, designed for everyone, Land id offers anyone who interacts with land a new way to understand it. Our web and mobile applications enable real estate pros, agriculture, appraisers, builders, landowners, and anyone curious about land to discover extensive private parcel data and use it power shareable, interactive maps and unique listing marketing assets. To date, more than 30,000 users have created more than 2 million maps and more than 1.2 million maps are viewed each month. Land id's mission is to make high-quality mapping and in-depth property information analysis tools accessible to everyone. It has offices in Bozeman, MT and Austin, TX. Executive structure, more company background and detailed initiatives can be found at https://id.land/about

SOURCE Land id, Inc.