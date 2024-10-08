Montefiore AIDS Center Awarded $1 Million to Curb Disproportionate Impact of HIV on Women of Color in the Bronx

New York State Department of Health Funding Supports Healthcare Access and Employment Readiness

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore AIDS Center, one of New York's largest HIV prevention and treatment programs, has been awarded a $1 million, five-year grant from the New York State Department of Health.

Funding will support engagement of approximately 200 women of color in the Bronx, ages 16 and up, by offering HIV testing, sexual and reproductive health workshops, mental health and supportive services as well as employment readiness opportunities, including vocational counseling, interview preparation, clothing vouchers and referrals to childcare resources.

"Comprehensive healthcare for women of color is essential to break the cycle of HIV transmission in our communities," said Barry Zingman, MD, medical director of the Montefiore AIDS Center, professor of medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and clinical director, infectious diseases, at the Moses division of Montefiore Health System. "With this funding, we are building upon decades of our team's experience in HIV counseling, testing, linkages to care, patient education and outreach work. These strategies were chosen because we've successfully used many of them to engage and empower historically stigmatized individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing."

Impact of HIV on Women of Color in the Bronx

Since the conclusion of Project HEAL (Healing Environment Altering Lives) in 2015—that screened 1,400 women for HIV over 12 years—there has been a significant lack of supportive services to reach and protect HIV negative women in the Bronx, where the prevalence of HIV and AIDS far exceeds other NYC boroughs.

According to the latest NYC Community Health Profile, new Bronx HIV and diagnoses were approximately 50% higher than NYC overall

One in four new HIV diagnoses in New York City happens in the Bronx

happens in the Black and/or Hispanic women make up nearly 90% of new HIV diagnoses and 90% of women living with HIV in NYC

Among Bronx women living with HIV, only 68% were in continuous care and 78% were virally suppressed and untransmissible

This funding allows Montefiore to employ a dedicated community health worker (a trained local expert) and support other Montefiore AIDS Center staff in screening for social determinants of health, including conditions that people are born into, work and live in, that impact health outcomes such as housing, transportation, and education. With the goals of preventing HIV infections, streamlining HIV treatment within three days of a positive test, and connecting patients to support services, Montefiore aims to provide affirming and supportive care that will in turn reduce disparities throughout the Bronx.

About Montefiore Health System

