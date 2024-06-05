Montefiore Health System Earns National Recognition for Environmental Sustainability

Bronx and Lower Westchester Hospital Campuses Earn Practice Greenhealth's Partner for Change Awards for Energy and Sustainability Leadership

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring for a person's physical wellbeing transcends traditional healthcare and must address all aspects of the environment including the air we breathe and food we eat. This recognition of environmental influences on health is what has driven Montefiore Health System to be a leader in energy efficiency and sustainability practices, resulting in its Bronx and lower Westchester hospital campuses earning Practice Greenhealth's Partner for Change Awards.

Montefiore Sustainable Action Logo

Achievements to this recognition include Montefiore's 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2007, diverting 40,000 pounds of single-use medical devices from landfills, cleaning up parks and planting trees in partnership with local organizations, and an employee wellness campaign focused on plant-based eating.

"Concentrating on renewable energy sources, cleaner air, safer use of chemicals and extending workplace wellness programs to incorporate environmentally friendly practices are just some of the many ongoing efforts we have to enhance the health of our communities," said Aharon Kestenbaum, director, Energy, and Sustainability, Department of Engineering and Facilities, Montefiore Health System. "As the largest employer in our region, we are committed to being a driver of positive climate change."

Looking to the future, Montefiore will be releasing a Sustainability Report later this year which will feature efforts like combined heat and power technology, which is providing cleaner, more resilient methods for heating and cooling buildings as well as healthcare provider championed initiatives like sustainable anesthesia practices and Lifestyle Medicine initiatives promoting healthy eating and wellness.

"Achieving a stamp of approval from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare, means we're continuing to move in the right direction," continued Kestenbaum. "We look forward to building on our successes and addressing underlying barriers to environmental justice."

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families.

