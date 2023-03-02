Montefiore Health System Selected to Participate in National Initiative to Share Successes in Delivering Evidence-Based Healthcare Improvements

Expertise from 42 U.S. Health Systems Aims to Demonstrate Effective Strategies to Improve Care in "Real-World" Settings

BRONX, N.Y., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Montefiore Health System, a nationwide leader in creating new models to tackle health inequities, is proud to announce that it is one of 42 U.S. health systems selected by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to join its Health Systems Implementation Initiative (HSII). The new program will accelerate the uptake of successful healthcare improvement efforts so best practices can be replicated by health systems across the country. Montefiore was selected for its track-record in launching, implementing and evaluating quality improvement efforts among vulnerable patient populations.

Andrew D. Racine, M.D, PhD., System Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Montefiore Einstein and Executive Director, Montefiore Medical Group

PCORI, a non-profit authorized by Congress in 2010, was established to empower patients and others with actionable information about their health and healthcare choices. The HSII builds on this vision and is designed to raise awareness of PCORI-funded research that has positively impacted patient outcomes.

Montefiore stood out for programs that address both medical and social complexities in ways that are effective and scalable. Notable programs ranged from Montefiore's sustained success in decreasing heart failure readmissions among Medicare beneficiaries, to its social needs screening initiative, which to date has screened more than 150,000 people for influences like housing, transportation and education, which in turn, impact health outcomes.

The 10-item screening survey, given to patients during primary and specialty care visits in the Bronx and Westchester, has led to published research on the relationships between unmet social needs and chronic health conditions, and is resulting in more informed patient-provider interactions. Results of the surveys are embedded into Montefiore's electronic health record, which is available to providers in hospitals, primary care locations and non-traditional settings like schools where Montefiore provides comprehensive healthcare to students through the Montefiore School Health Program.

"The delivery of healthcare services, while important, represents a mere 20% of how we impact the health of an individual," said Andrew D. Racine, M.D, PhD., System Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Montefiore Einstein and Executive Director, Montefiore Medical Group. "The remaining 80% is about factors like access to healthy food, quality education, affordable transportation and safe housing. We know, through our research findings, that a system attuned to these social issues will find greater success in improving patients' health outcomes than would otherwise be the case. We are honored to partner with PCORI members to share our findings and identify new ways to partner with colleagues across the country to advance healthcare delivery."

Notably, in addition to efforts in the Bronx and Westchester, Montefiore was selected by PCORI for quality improvement efforts at its Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and throughout Rockland and Orange County, for reducing acute care transfers and improving patient experiences in rural areas of New York, respectively.

Through the HSII network, Montefiore and other participants, ranging from academic health systems to public healthcare delivery systems, will provide input to PCORI on topics and specific PCORI-funded findings of interest for future implementation projects.

HSII participants collectively represent 800 hospitals serving 79 million unique patients—nearly a quarter of the U.S. population—across 41 states and the District of Columbia.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with Montefiore and the other health systems participating in this groundbreaking initiative that will leverage their knowledge and experience to facilitate practice change and improve care based on results of PCORI-funded research," said PCORI Executive Director Nakela L. Cook, M.D., M.P.H. "The HSII participants' efforts will lay the groundwork for future expansion and broader implementation by demonstrating pathways to uptake and sharing lessons learned across health systems."

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospitaland more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes.

