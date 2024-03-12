MONTEREY BAY INN ANNOUNCES 15% OFF WATERVIEW GUESTROOMS DISCOVER THE ULTIMATE SPRING GETAWAY TO MONTEREY

Now is the ideal time to experience the prolific marine life in and on the deep blue waters of Monterey Bay. From the privacy of your balcony, experience the magic of migrating whales breaching above the water, delight in playful sea otters and their pups frolicking atop the waves, and watch abundant bird life soar across sunny skies. Monterey offers the ideal combination of activities for all ages, from exploring natural sights, water adventures, and cultural events to abundant dining options and various shopping adventures.

Mornings start with a delicious complimentary continental breakfast delivered to your guestroom before taking advantage of the longer days and California sunshine. After a day of excursions, return to your room and enjoy an afternoon treat of cookies served. Then, relax and unwind in the rooftop hot tub, take in panoramic views of the entire Monterey Bay, and enjoy the sunset.

Spring in Monterey Bay is synonymous with whale watching. This season also welcomes orcas, dolphins, and other marine life, providing a spectacular display for nature enthusiasts. Head to Fisherman's Wharf, with local tour operators offering front-row seats to these natural wonders. The entire region, from coastal bluffs to forested trails, becomes a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike. The popular recreational trail, easily accessible from Monterey Bay Inn, offers a chance to immerse yourself in the beauty of spring, with wildflowers and lush flora and fauna creating a picturesque setting for leisurely walks or hikes.

Cultural events showcasing local culture, cuisine, and community spirit from world-renowned festivals include California Roots Festival, Whalefest Monterey, and Pacific Grove's Good Old Days Celebration to intimate local wine tastings and vibrant art shows. The region's culinary scene thrives on the farm-to-table movement, providing an authentic taste of California's coast. History is found throughout Monterey. Visit the popular Cannery Row, once the sardine-packing heart of Monterey is now immortalized by John Steinbeck's famous novel. The street is lined with shops, restaurants, and historic sites, making it a lively and educational destination for visitors of all ages. The world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium is located at the end of Cannery Row.

