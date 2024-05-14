Montgomery College Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Support Enrollment and Completion Goals

Proven enterprise resource planning system to modernize Montgomery College's technology infrastructure, supporting institutional growth at top-rated community college

RESTON, Va. and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Montgomery College, a top community college in Maryland, has selected Ellucian Banner SaaS, a transformative and proven Enterprise Resource Planning and Student Information System, to elevate its current technology infrastructure and boost graduation rates across its eight campuses. Montgomery College joins more than 2,000 Ellucian customers leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to more efficiently scale resources and enhance student outcomes.

As one of the top-rated community colleges in the U.S., Montgomery College will leverage Ellucian's best-in-class platform to support its continued growth and equip staff with the data they need to enable student access, successful completion and post-completion success.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Montgomery College and its more than 43,000 students hailing from more than 160 countries," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By harnessing the power of the Ellucian SaaS Platform, Montgomery College will unlock even greater outcomes for its diverse student body. We are proud to be a trusted partner of this remarkable college as it embarks on its transformational journey."

With the Ellucian SaaS Platform with Banner, Montgomery College will increase efficiencies, improve enrollment, and be better equipped to meet its students' ever-evolving needs. The institution will utilize Ellucian's Experience and Insights solutions to streamline the user experience and unlock critical data to help inform decision-making as the institution innovates for the future.

"Montgomery College's planned move to the Ellucian SaaS Platform with Banner is a critical component of our efforts to improve our student's experience, democratize access to data to inform decisions and strengthen services, as well as streamline our application and computing infrastructure," said Sherwin Collette, Senior Vice President for Administrative and Fiscal Services, Montgomery College.

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT MONTGOMERY COLLEGE

Montgomery College is a public, open admissions community college with campuses in Germantown, Rockville, and Takoma Park/Silver Spring, plus workforce development/continuing education centers and off-site programs throughout Montgomery County, Md. Celebrating 75 years, the College serves nearly 43,000 students a year, through both credit and noncredit programs, in more than 140 areas of study.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

