Montgomery County Power Station Begins Commercial Operation

"Congratulations to Project Director Drew German and the entire team on the Montgomery County Power Station project for bringing it in ahead of schedule," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. "Their focus on safety, close collaboration with the client and follow through with the execution plan from the start of the project to closeout—especially during the pandemic—are all hallmarks of the One McDermott Way."

The Montgomery County Power Station project is a 993-megawatt combined cycle plant using Mitsubishi gas turbines, Nooter Eriksen heat recovery boilers and a Toshiba steam turbine. The plant will help provide power to more than 461,000 customers in 27 counties in the southeast Texas region.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.



