Mont'Kiara International School in Kuala Lumpur joins Nord Anglia Education's global network of schools

Nord Anglia Education's second school in Malaysia

LONDON, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that Mont'Kiara International School (MKIS) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is joining its global family of schools in August 2026.

Mont'Kiara International School sees Nord Anglia's network grow to 15 schools in Southeast Asia and 90 schools worldwide. MKIS will become Nord Anglia's second school in Kuala Lumpur, joining the British International School of Kuala Lumpur (BSKL).

One of Malaysia's most established IB World Schools

Established in 1994, MKIS is Nord Anglia's first IB school in Malaysia and one of the country's most established IB World Schools, offering the full IB continuum: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP). The school also offers the US High School Diploma, giving families flexible academic pathways that prepare students for leading universities worldwide.

Located in Kuala Lumpur's prestigious Mont'Kiara neighbourhood, the school educates more than 700 students from over 45 nationalities, creating a vibrant and multicultural international learning environment. Its location and IB curriculum complement the British curriculum offered by BSKL, with both schools providing families with even greater curricula choice.

MKIS is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, reflecting its strong academic foundations and outstanding quality.

Students consistently achieve impressive academic outcomes. In 2025, MKIS students achieved an average IB score of 34.4, significantly above the global average of 30.58. Graduates progress to leading universities worldwide, including University College London (UCL), the University of Chicago, the University of Toronto, the University of Edinburgh, the London School of Economics and Political Science, the University of British Columbia, and King's College London.

The school's modern campus features specialist facilities including science laboratories, arts spaces, and extensive athletics areas, supporting excellence across academics, sport, the arts, and beyond.

After more than 25 years of leadership at MKIS, Tan Sri M.S. Tan has chosen to entrust the school to Nord Anglia Education as he moves towards retirement, upholding its values and legacy while also ensuring its long-term success and continued growth.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are delighted to welcome MKIS to the Nord Anglia Education family. The school's strong reputation, International Baccalaureate offer, and vibrant international community make it an excellent fit for our growing global organisation and, together, we look forward to expanding opportunities for students, families, and educators in Kuala Lumpur."

Tan Sri M.S. Tan, Chairman, Mont'Kiara International School Sdn. Bhd., said: "MKIS has always been committed to providing an exceptional international education in Kuala Lumpur and nurturing a close-knit, supportive community for our students and families. Joining Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading schools organisation, ensures our school will continue to thrive thanks to our shared commitment to excellence."

Global opportunities for MKIS students and educators

As part of Nord Anglia Education, MKIS students will gain access to a wide range of global learning opportunities that extend beyond the classroom.

Students will participate in programmes developed through Nord Anglia's collaborations with world-leading institutions including MIT, The Juilliard School, UNICEF, and IMG Academy. These partnerships bring innovation, creativity, social impact, and elite sports development into everyday learning.

They will also join Global Campus, Nord Anglia's worldwide digital learning platform connecting thousands of students across continents through collaborative projects, competitions, and global challenges.

MKIS students will also benefit from Nord Anglia's approach to using AI in teaching and learning. As well as learning how to understand and confidently use the technology, its schools help students develop the skills AI can't match, including collaboration, curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, commitment, and compassion, all underpinned by Nord Anglia's research-led approach with impact evidenced through its global study with Boston College.

The school's 180+ teaching and support colleagues will benefit from extensive professional learning opportunities through Nord Anglia University, including exclusive training with global partners and access to leadership development programmes such as the Middle Leadership Programme, Senior Leadership Programme, and Aspiring Principals Programme.

Educators will also have the opportunity to pursue the Executive Master's in International Education with King's College London, while collaborating with more than 22,000 educators across Nord Anglia's global community.

Media enquiries

James Russell

Group Head of Communications

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About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching more than 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordanglia.com.

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SOURCE Nord Anglia Education