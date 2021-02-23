Montpelier, Vermont, Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

"Montpelier is very pleased to offer more parking payment options for our residents and visitors," says Montpelier City Manager, William Fraser. "By partnering with ParkMobile, we can offer a safe contactless solution that will allow people to easily pay without touching the physical parking equipment."

"We're thrilled to launch the ParkMobile app in Montpelier," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the local area who can now pay by app whenever they visit the city."

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 22 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile has over 1.2 million users in the New England area and is widely available in cities like Burlington, VT, Greenwich, CT, Portsmouth, NH, and Amherst, MA. Beyond New England, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S., including New York City, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

