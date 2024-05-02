Montrose to Host May 11 Auction of Top-Tier Sporting, Military and Civilian Firearms by Sought-After European and American Manufacturers

Featured: Caesar Guerini Invictus II shotgun with Giovanelli engraving; Blaser, Cogswell & Harrison and Browning shotguns; Colt and Smith & Wesson pistols, Winchester + other rifles

MONTROSE, Ga., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The word is out about Montrose Auction, the Southeast's number one destination for honest, expertly evaluated sporting, military and personal firearms. Following a March 16 live auction that attracted hundreds of new bidders to the Montrose collector community, the Georgia auction house got right to work preparing a selection for their May 11 sale that includes 550 lots of outstanding rifles, shotguns, handguns, ammunition and accessories. Those who cannot attend in person may bid absentee, by phone, or live online through Montrose Live or a choice of four other trusted platforms.

Caesar Guerini Invictus II 12ga over/under shotgun with 32in barrel and interchangeable choke tubes. Engraved in rose-and-scroll motif with elaborate gold overlay. Engraver's signature 'Bottega C. Giovanelli' on underside. Factory case with full complement of choke tubes and tools. As-new overall condition showing little or no use. Like-new factory case. Estimate: $5,000-$6,500 Cogswell & Harrison Optimum English-inspired 12ga over/under shotgun. Checkered pistol grip stock of highly figured Turkish walnut. Side-plated coin-finished receiver deeply relief-engraved with Gothic broad scrolls. Monogrammed on both sides. Housed in factory luggage case with instructions, sleeves. Possibly never used. Estimate: $3,800-$4,800

High-quality sporting shotguns are led by a Caesar Guerini Invictus II 12-gauge over/under engraved in a beautiful rose-and-scroll motif with elaborate gold overlay. It is signed by the engraving studio Bottega C. Giovanelli. Founder Cesare Giovanelli is regarded as the godfather of gun-engraving in Brescia, Italy, a city in the Alpine foothills where several workshops practice their world-class artistry. The Guerini shotgun comes with a spotless factory case and full complement of choke tubes and tools. Pre-sale estimate: $5,000-$6,500.

Another top highlight is a 2022 Blaser F16 game-grade 12-gauge over/under shotgun with a blue finish, single selective trigger, checkered pistol-grip walnut stocks and interchangeable choke system. In "nearly new" condition and mechanically excellent, it has its factory case and retains all of its factory paperwork and tools. Estimate: $4,000-$4,800.

Montrose is pleased to offer collectors the opportunity to bid on a Belgian Browning B25 B2G 12-gauge over/under shotgun with a single selective trigger with ejectors, a blue-finished (97%) barrel and Teaque interchangeable choke with 7 tubes and a wrench. The shotgun is crisply engraved with scenes of pheasants and ducks and signed by the engraver: J. Recule. Estimate: $3,500-$4,500.

From the legendary American company Smith & Wesson comes a .22lr Straight Line Target Pistol with 97% blue finish and a 10-inch barrel marked 22 LONG RIFLE and SMITH & WESSON. It has a Patridge front sight and Outdoorsman target rear sight, and is housed in a French-fitted steel carry case with a large S&W monogram. Estimate: $2,200-$3,000.

Colt fans won't overlook a 1971 blue-finished National Match .38 Special Mid-Range Automatic Pistol with an Elliason adjustable rear sight and factory Patridge front sight. This model was initially made for the US Army marksmanship team and was later offered commercially to other National Match shooters. It retains its original (shop-worn) woodgrain box with a numbers-matching test target and takedown tools. In as-new condition, it is expected to reach a winning bid in the $1,800-$2,400 range.

Rifles will be available to every level of buyer. A 2007 .44 mag Winchester 94AE Lever Rifle with a cross-bolt safety and deluxe checkered walnut stocks is mechanically excellent with very fine metal and stocks. Estimate: $900-$1,400.

Montrose Auction's Saturday, May 11, 2024 live and online Firearms sale will start at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The auction gallery is conveniently located at 1702 2nd St., Montrose, GA 31065, just off Interstate I-16 between exits 32 and 39. Absentee and phone bids welcome. Live online bidding available through Montrose Live, LiveAuctioneers, iCollector, onlinehuntingauctions.com and Proxibid. To leave an absentee bid, book a phone line for auction day, or obtain additional details on any auction item, call 478-376-4559 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com.

