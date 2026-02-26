Montrose's March 14 Live Firearms Auction Features Fine Sporting, Classic and Collectible Firearms Built by the World's Finest Gunmakers

Featured: Pair of Boss & Co sidelock ejector SXS 12-gauge shotguns, Browning Trombone pump-action Grade 3 slide rifle, Beretta 687EELL over/under 12-gauge shotgun, pair of J Purdey & Sons shotguns

GREENSBORO, Ga., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is for sportsmen, and while parts of the country are still dealing with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Montrose Auction is looking to warm things up with a Live Firearms Auction on Saturday, March 14.

The auction offers a fine selection of sporting, classic and collectible firearms built by the world's top gunmakers. The lineup boasts high quality and excellent condition in each of its more than 600 lots. These include premium-level vintage firearms for collection and display, as well as precision-made hunting guns for practical use.

Pair of Boss & Co sidelock ejector SXS 12-gauge double bore shotguns, mechanically excellent and offered together as one lot, housed in an oak and leather trunk case. Estimate: $14,000-$18,000 Browning Trombone pump-action Grade 3 slide rifle chambered in .22 Short, Long and Long Rifle (sllr). Accompanied by an attractive canvas and leather carrying case. Estimate: $5,500-$7,500

The live gallery event in Greensboro, Georgia – located midway between Atlanta and Augusta – can be easily accessed via three major interstates, but for those unable to attend in person, all forms of remote bidding will also be available, including absentee, by phone, or live online through the Montrose website and Proxibid.com.

Leading the charge is a pair of Boss & Co sidelock ejector SXS 12-gauge shotguns, both mechanically excellent and offered together as one lot. The 12-bore weapons boast new barrels by John Dickson, 9-pin rose and scroll side locks with chocking indicators, and single trigger with ejectors. Both are in very fine condition, as refreshed with new barrels and crisp engravings and legends on the locks. They're housed in an oak and leather trunk case, with #2 inlaid in gold at the breech. The estimate is $14,000-$18,000.

A Browning Trombone pump-action Grade 3 slide rifle – chambered in .22 Short, Long and Long Rifle (sllr) – is expected to hit the mark at $5,500-$7,500. The rifle has an adjustable rear sight and a fixed-blade front sight with grooved receiver. The right side features vine-and-scroll engraving with vignettes of a fox and pheasant; and an additional game scene depicts a hound in action. It has an engraved trigger guard and steel butt plate, and the underside of the receiver is marked "35 of 60." An attractive canvas and leather carrying case is included.

A Beretta 687EELL over/under 12-gauge shotgun features 3-inch chambers with a ventilated top rib and a single-bead front sight. The checkered walnut pistol-grip stock shows an attractive figure and blank oval initial inset at the toe line. The shotgun, with side-plated boxlock action, is profusely engraved, including an artist-signed engraving near the trigger guard. The upper tang is marked "Diamond Pigeon." The weapon is in as-new overall condition. It's contained in a factory box numbered to the gun. The estimate is $5,500-$6,500.

Good things come in pairs, and bidders are certain to be keen on the pair of J Purdey & Sons self-opening sidelock ejector SXS 12-gage shotguns being offered as one lot. Manufactured in 1898, the rifles feature fine Damascus-patterned barrels with case-colored Rose & Scroll engraved side locks. They're marked "1" on the blued top lever, with Treble grip action. The condition of these desirable antique weapons is very fine. The pair should command $5,500-$6,500.

Montrose's March 14 Live Firearms Auction will start at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The sale will be hosted by Alligood's, 203 North Main St., Greensboro, GA 30642; on GA44 only 2.7 miles from I-20 exit 130. Live online bidding is available through Montrose Live and Proxibid. To leave an absentee bid, reserve a phone line for bidding on auction day or for additional information about any auction item, call 478-376-4559 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com.

Georgia Auction License No. GAL2006

Media Contact:

Trey Cottle

478-376-4559

[email protected]

SOURCE Montrose Auction