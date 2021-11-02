Montway Auto Transport Adds Freight Tech Executive to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announces the addition of Chris Pickett to its Board of Directors. He joins the board to ensure the company is well-positioned to expand its footprint by capitalizing on its growing technology-based platform and services.

"Montway has proven itself as a national player with a reliable and trusted network of independent carriers, especially in a period of tremendous supply chain disruption and volatility," says Pickett. "Its dedication to customer service and innovation stand out in the auto transport market and I look forward to serving as a board member."

Pickett is a leader in global supply chain management and freight technology, with more than 20 years of commercial experience operating at the intersection of global supply chain, software development and transportation market economics. As the Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Freight, a technology company reinventing freight shipping with shared truckload service, he drives the growth strategy by which Flock deploys its first-to-market advanced algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers.

Pickett's executive leadership while at Coyote Logistics was instrumental in its rise to $2B in global revenue before UPS acquired the company in 2015, and its subsequent doubling in size to become the No. 2 largest US Truckload Freight Broker in 2020. Pickett earned graduate degrees in Logistics and Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Georgia Tech and focused his early career in distribution network design after earning his undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech.

"Pickett's experience as a global supply chain tech leader is why he's the perfect addition to our board," says Dimitre Kirilov, Montway Auto Transport President and CEO. "2021 has proven to be a record setting year for Montway Auto Transport. Our year-to-date revenue has grown 55% and has already surpassed all of 2020 by 27%.

"As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, Pickett's invaluable insights will help guide Montway's future growth, position the company to be the world's leading automotive transportation third-party logistics company and transform the industry as we know it."

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service.

