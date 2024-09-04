Montway Auto Transport Recognized as a 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Awards Winner

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages and a pioneer in the car shipping industry, is pleased to announce that its solution, the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), has been recognized as one of the winners of the 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Awards Competition.

The new M.A.P. offers dealer groups next-level efficiency for managing inventory and transportation costs across multiple rooftops. M.A.P. consolidates data points from all stores, providing the visibility to reduce rate-per-mile, decrease cycle times, acquire used inventory on a national scale, and control transportation costs. Users can access any rooftop to see the location of their units and expected arrival times. By leveraging fresh insights, dealer principals, GMs, CFOs, and fixed operations managers can boost the profitability of each dealer in their group.

"Montway is honored to participate and receive this recognition from MOTOR Information Systems. There were so many incredible companies and products chosen for this year's award, and we are thrilled to be listed among them," said Mike Trudeau, Executive VP of Business Development for Montway Auto Transport. "With the new level of data offered in M.A.P., this solution is going to be a game-changer for dealer groups managing costs."

Built on proprietary technology, M.A.P. leverages market-based pricing and a streamlined transportation management system. Users can enter one or multiple VINs into the portal to receive pricing, book orders, and track units in real-time via an intuitive dashboard. Montway's carrier network of over 30,000 is thoroughly vetted and regularly monitored to provide safe and reliable transportation, reducing claims and therefore, related expenses. M.A.P. also offers public tracking links dealers can share with end customers and a centralized location for storing digital records (proof of delivery documents, BOLs, gate passes and photos).

To learn more about the #MOTORTop20 competition and view all the 2024 winners, visit: https://www.motor.com/top20awards-winners/.

Discover more about Montway Auto Transport and M.A.P., by visiting www.montway.com and www.montway.com/map.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst Company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.

Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy, Interdependence Public Relations

(713) 409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport