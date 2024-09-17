Montway Auto Transport's Vice President of Account Services Honored as 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award Recipient

Kristen Campbell's accomplishments raise awareness for how women, of all levels, are transforming the supply chain industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, have named Kristen Campbell, Vice President of Account Services at Montway Auto Transport, as one of the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

Campbell is the fourth executive from Montway Auto Transport to be selected for the award, following last year's winner Mary Barlett, Director of Business Development. Campbell joined Montway in 2021 with 15+ years of experience in customer service and the risk management industry.

"Thank you for this award and recognition," said Campbell. "I proudly represent a team of talented individuals at Montway Auto Transport who are dedicated to excellence in the transportation industry. It is important to me to continue fostering relationships with other women and to mentor the next generation, empowering them to break even more barriers and lead with innovation and resilience."

Before joining Montway, Campbell had an 11-year tenure at Enterprise Mobility in sales and management before heading up the Risk Management Department, where she held leadership roles in multiple territories. Her extensive experience in team collaboration, data analysis and creating actionable initiatives has significantly boosted Montway's organizational success. Since joining Montway less than three years ago, Campbell has enhanced the company's approach to managing national accounts and field sales. Guiding a team of managers and service coordinators, she cultivates a commitment to delivering 5-star service, achieving unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty. Her ability to navigate complex relationships and proactively meet the needs of Montway's clients is remarkable.

"Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements," Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field."

Go to https://sdce.me/ikoib3ei to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12 - 13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

Interdependence Public Relations

(713) 409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport