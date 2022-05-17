Montway Auto Transport Announces Appointment of Kaye Ceille as President, Business Solutions Group

Ceille will focus efforts on driving exponential growth with Montway's business-to-business customers

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announced it has appointed Kaye Ceille to President, Business Solutions Group. Formerly COO, Ceille's new focus will be to expand Montway's customer base within its business-to-business segments – including automotive dealerships, auto auctions, rental car companies, automakers, lenders, fleet management, and moving and relocation customers – as well as delivering five-star experiences for Montway's employees, customers and carrier partners.

Kaye Ceille, President, Business Solutions Group

"I initially joined Montway because it's a company with a great foundation poised for continued growth in an industry undergoing transformation and disruption," said Ceille. "My goals are to digitize our internal tools to improve communication and visibility for all our stakeholders, innovate our products and services to reach more customers and drive efficiency in our operation."

Ceille's new role and business unit are part of Montway's leadership restructuring to focus on specific customer segments, positioning the company to achieve its explosive growth plans.

Recently named an Auto Remarketing 2022 Women in Remarketing honoree , Ceille is an industry veteran with more than 25 years' experience. She joined Montway as COO in April 2021, where she was responsible for driving efficiency and innovation in Montway's operations and developing new revenue streams through product development and strategic partnerships. In that role, she launched a state-of-the-art client platform called the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.) that provides Montway's automotive and corporate relocation customers transparency on their transportation process and expense, allowing them to better manage their inventories and provide a great customer experience for their end-customer.

Prior to Montway, Ceille held several key positions in the transportation and travel industries, including President of Avis Budget Group and President of Zipcar, a global technology and car-sharing company owned by Avis Budget Group.

"Despite the pandemic, Montway has doubled in size over a two-year period, and we don't plan to slow down," said Dimitre Kirilov, President, Consumer Services, Montway Auto Transport. "Providing a five-star customer experience is at the center of everything we do. Kaye led Montway's Logistics, Moving & Relocation and Operations teams to record growth and profit in 2021, and her successful track record will be instrumental as we continue growing at a rapid pace while still delivering best-in-class vehicle transport to our automotive and corporate relocation customers."

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.montway.com .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

