Montway Auto Transport Appoints Vice President of Corporate Development to Pursue Acquisitions

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announced the hiring of Mackenzie Lake as Vice President, Corporate Development. In this role, Lake will pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships that further Montway's position as a global leader in the automotive transport industry. Lake brings over 15 years' experience in mergers and acquisitions, and strategy and is responsible for cultivating relationships with sellers, investors, advisors and executives.

"We've made several key hires over the past year to strengthen our team and cement our position as a global leader in automotive transport," said Dimitre Kirilov, Montway Auto Transport President and CEO. "Mackenzie has a strong foundation in both investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a successful track record of leading growth initiatives across a broad range of industries—all relevant experience as Montway continues to expand its capabilities, technologies and territories."

Montway is committed to delivering a 5-star vehicle-shipping experience to every customer by blending innovative logistics solutions with a commitment to service excellence. In 2021, Montway's annual revenue grew by nearly 60% and the company was featured on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list.

"With a technology-centric strategy and the highest priority on customer satisfaction, Montway continues to gain market share," said Lake. "I look forward to partnering with key players in our ecosystem in order to expand Montway's influence and impact on the industry."

Prior to joining Montway, Lake was Director of Corporate Development at Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN). In this role, she was responsible for strategic planning, building an acquisition pipeline, and managing the lifecycle of multiple acquisitions. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.Montway.com . Interested partners and sellers can contact Lake at [email protected] .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service.

Media Contact:

Wendi Sheridan, Account Supervisor

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(215) 630-5287

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport