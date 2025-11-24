Montway Unleashes "Merry Montana" to Deliver Proactive, Data-Driven Security

Company leverages the industry's first AI-powered Fraud Detection Tool, preventing the theft of

$500,000 in vehicle assets

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For high-volume car dealerships, protecting valuable inventory is paramount. Montway Auto Transport, a leader in third-party logistics, is answering that need by integrating the award-winning Ship.Cars Fraud Detection Tool into its platform, personified by its new security icon, Merry Montana. This proprietary, AI-powered system allows Montway to move beyond traditional security methods, delivering an unprecedented level of proactive asset protection in vehicle logistics, ensuring dealer assets are secure even before dispatch.

Montway Auto Transport

This isn't just a platform upgrade; it's an example of Montway's commitment to using cutting-edge technology to create an impenetrable line of defense.

"Our dealer customers rely on us to move their highest-value assets, and their security is an important metric," said Mike Trudeau, Executive VP of Business Development at Montway. "When our technology partner Ship.Cars developed its fraud detection tool, we knew we were getting the industry's first solution designed to predict risk, not just react to it. We will be adding a visual of Merry Montana to the platform to provide a clear symbol of the intelligence and vigilance protecting every shipment."

The new technology goes beyond static security checks by analyzing carrier behavioral data against established norms to flag suspicious activity in real time. Montway's experience with the tool has proven its critical value.

In one recent case, the integrated system provided immediate, tangible protection for a Montway dealer customer. The AI-powered tool flagged an attempted theft 45 minutes before it could have been manually caught, preventing the fraudulent transfer of nine vehicles valued at $500,000.

"That half-million-dollar save speaks volumes about the advantage we now offer," said Mary Bartlett, VP of Business Development at Montway. "The technology acts as an invisible security perimeter on every single shipment, giving our dealer partners peace of mind they can't get with any other logistics provider. We are not just moving cars; we are actively protecting their bottom line."

The Ship.Cars Fraud Detection Tool, recently recognized with a prestigious MOTOR TOP 20 award, is a core component of Montway's digital platform. Its successful integration reinforces Montway's position as a logistics leader dedicated to protecting its customers' inventory from sophisticated fraud attempts.

How the tool helps Montway protect dealer assets:

Behavioral intelligence: The system analyzes live carrier activity against decades of industry data compiled by Ship.Cars. Activity is flagged when it deviates from established norms for vetted carriers.

The system analyzes live carrier activity against decades of industry data compiled by Ship.Cars. Activity is flagged when it deviates from established norms for vetted carriers. Proactive risk mitigation: Instead of reacting after the fact, the tool uses real-time monitoring and automated assessments to identify and address risks before they can escalate, protecting vehicles immediately.

Instead of reacting after the fact, the tool uses real-time monitoring and automated assessments to identify and address risks before they can escalate, protecting vehicles immediately. Comprehensive risk profiling: By gathering intel from multiple sources, the integrated technology builds a clear risk profile, instantly flagging carriers that require attention. The technology has no blind spots—if the data suggests something is off, it's flagged.

By gathering intel from multiple sources, the integrated technology builds a clear risk profile, instantly flagging carriers that require attention. The technology has no blind spots—if the data suggests something is off, it's flagged. Future-proof protection: The fraud detection tool is constantly adapting to new fraud tricks and patterns, ensuring Montway protects its partners against the latest security threats.

By developing this technology, Ship.Cars and Montway Auto Transport reaffirm their position as industry leaders dedicated to safety, reliability, and service excellence for their business-to-business customers.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

About Ship.Cars

Ship.Cars is a premier auto logistics technology provider revolutionizing the car-hauling industry. Our innovative and customizable software solutions streamline, automate, and organize every aspect of the car-hauling process. Ship.Cars is dedicated to empowering both shippers and carriers to increase efficiency, save time, and grow their business. For more information, please visit https://ship.cars/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mickayla Williams, Interdependence

(949) 777-2464

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport