Montway Auto Transport Celebrates 15 Years of Delivering Superior Customer Service

The company has already reached 82% YOY growth and anticipates significant demand for auto transport services by OEMs, automotive dealerships and Americans on the move



CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, marks 15 years of stellar customer service and remarkable progress, including reaching 82% year-over-year growth to date. In honor of its 15-year anniversary, the company is giving 15 randomly selected individuals the chance to receive $150 off their vehicle shipment.

Participants can enter Montway's 15-year Anniversary Contest today, July 25, 2022, by visiting www.montway.com and booking a vehicle shipment or completing an online entry form for a future booked shipment. Winners will be selected and notified on or about July 28, 2022.

Montway's 15-year milestone is just one of many successes the company has achieved throughout its history.

"We credit our ongoing success to our employees, our carriers and business partners, and all of the customers who have worked with Montway over the years," said Dimitre Kirilov, President, Consumer Services, Montway Auto Transport. "I'm in awe of the accomplishments we've made throughout our history. It's important to recognize our evolution as we chart our path forward."

Montway began as a small operation with one full-time employee and has grown into a global leader in automotive transport with more than 400 employees. Since the company's founding, it has served over 800,000 customers, including more than 185,000 in 2021 alone; delivered nearly one million vehicles; and received approximately 70,000 online reviews, with a 4.7/5-star rating.

Montway has built its reputation by delivering superior customer service to individuals and business-to-business clients in the auto dealership, moving and relocation, auto auction, rental car, fleet management, finance and OEM industries. This dedication to service has helped the company double in size over the last two years and earn industry recognition, including:

2022 American Business Awards® Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year ( May 2022 )

) 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest ( March 2022 )

) 2021 Best in Biz Award for Customer Service Department of the Year, Bronze Recipient ( December 2021 )

) 2021 Inc. 5000 List ( August 2021 )

) 2021 American Business Awards® Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation of the Year ( May 2021 )

) Net Promoter Score of 74.7 in an industry averaging 29 (2021)

Montway successfully launched its Vehicle Home Delivery Service, a lead generation and transportation solution for dealerships, in February 2021. The company has also developed a proprietary transportation management system and an enterprise portal, the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), which is being rolled out to automotive dealer customers first to provide much-needed transparency on their transportation process and expense.

"Part of delivering the five-star experience Montway is known for is being able to anticipate and get ahead of ever-evolving customer expectations," said Kirilov. "We're constantly updating our technology to improve efficiency, transparency and vehicle tracking, which are fundamental aspects of modernizing and creating a more user-friendly logistics experience for all customers.

"For example, we've refined our internal operations for greater clarity of communication and are working towards a single-point-of-contact experience to further streamline the process and improve customer service. It's innovation like this that makes us a valued partner and helps propel the industry forward."

Looking ahead, Montway expects to deliver its one-millionth vehicle and exceed 75,000 online customer reviews by year's end, while also reaching its goal of doubling its growth again by 2025. Initiatives to help Montway achieve these goals include the recently announced internal leadership restructuring where Kaye Ceille was named President, Business Solutions Group, Montway's new business unit; the selection of Erin Almand, Vice President, Moving & Relocation; the appointment of Mackenzie Lake as Vice President, Corporate Development and a strategic plan to pursue acquisitions and new partnerships.

"Keeping a five-star customer experience as the driving force behind everything we do has set us on the right path from the start and there's no limit to what we'll accomplish next," adds Kirilov.

For full terms and conditions of the Montway 15th Anniversary Contest or to learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.montway.com .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

Contact:

Wendi Sheridan, Interdependence Public Relations

(215) 630-5287

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport