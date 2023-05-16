Montway Auto Transport Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Montway Auto Transport. This year, 90% of employees said it's a great place to work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Montway Auto Transport stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ and credit our incredible employees for this achievement," said Montway Auto Transport's EVP of Human Resources, Anne Mitchell. "Our team's dedication to delivering a five-star experience for each customer has been a driving force behind our success. We believe that the key to providing excellent service is ensuring that our employees feel valued and supported in their work. A positive workplace culture helps create a strong sense of teamwork and commitment among employees. We're grateful for our outstanding staff who made this achievement possible and continue to make Montway a great place to work."

Montway's ability to continuously drive innovation stems from two key factors: their multicultural environment that creates diverse perspectives and ideas, and an undying entrepreneurial spirit, which they strive to maintain as they grow. This innovative culture empowers Montway employees to solve issues in new and creative ways.

Based on employee feedback, Montway is further enhancing benefits and providing meaningful growth and development opportunities, which will also attract and retain top talent.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

For more information on Montway Auto Transport, please visit https://www.montway.com/.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy, Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

713-409-1835

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport