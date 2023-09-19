Montway Auto Transport Female Executive Named as 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award Recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, is proud to announce Mary Bartlett, Director of Business Development, was selected as one of the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award. This prestigious award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. The award winners are chosen by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest number of applications not only for this award, but also for all our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just 75. Also, this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Bartlett is the third executive from Montway Auto Transport to be selected for the award, following 2022 winners Kaye Ceille, President of Business Solutions Group, and Erin Almand, Vice President of Moving & Relocation. Bartlett joined Montway in 2022 with 20+ years of experience in the automotive industry.

"I am truly humbled to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Bartlett. "This honor is a testament to the commitment, innovation and hard work that we all bring to this dynamic industry. Receiving this award fills me with gratitude and motivates me to continue striving for excellence within our field."

During her 12-year tenure at CARFAX, Bartlett held a pivotal role in transforming dealer processes to upsell new products, spearheading the launch of four revenue-generating products and supporting a region of 3,800 dealerships. Barlett also held various roles at franchise dealerships. Her diverse experience makes her an asset at Montway Auto Transport.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Go to this link view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta.

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Contact:
Julia Patterson, Interdependence Public Relations
(847) 306-0912
[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport

