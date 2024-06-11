Montway Auto Transport Focuses on Driving Success Through People-First Leadership

After nearly 25 years in the automotive industry, Mike Trudeau believes prioritizing people is the key to business success

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology and Artificial Intelligence become increasingly popular in the automotive industry, Montway Auto Transport 's Executive Vice President of Business Development, Mike Trudeau, recognizes the importance of a people-first approach to facilitate their adoption.

With nearly 25 years in the industry, including seven years at Montway, Trudeau has been instrumental in keeping customer-centric service at the heart of the company's mission. His expertise in service stems from various roles within the automotive sector, notably as Remarketing Group Sales Manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Over his tenure, Trudeau honed his skills in fleet management and transformed a struggling region into an award-winning success. His achievements showcase his ability to conquer challenges and exceed company objectives.

Trudeau has been pivotal in expanding Montway's logistics division and driving growth. One of his key achievements includes launching the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), an advanced platform offering business-to-business customers complete transparency in auto transport processes and costs. Through impactful sales initiatives and a priority on being a partner, not just a vendor, he has significantly expanded Montway's nationwide customer base.

"I learned early on that while technology is a powerful tool, it's the people who truly drive success," explains Trudeau. "To build a thriving business, you need a team of 'A' players committed to excellence. That's the culture we've fostered here at Montway and it's a distinct advantage to our customers."

Trudeau's philosophy centers on cultivating strong relationships as a foundation for business success. Through years of demonstrating value and fostering a connection with Auction Edge, Montway secured a pivotal partnership providing integrated transportation ordering to more than 55,000 dealers and over 175 auctions via the company's EDGE Pipeline platform.

This focus on strong relationships also extends to his team. Trudeau believes that "if you take care of your people, they will take care of the business." This principle is evident in his leadership style, which not only prioritizes customer satisfaction but also focuses on employee motivation and development.

"Mike has a special ability to trust the employees he gives responsibilities to which fosters a culture of motivated individuals coming together for one goal," states Kristen Campbell, Vice President of Account Services at Montway Auto Transport. "He also fully supports my personal goals outside of work and has given me the flexibility to achieve them which makes me appreciate him and the leadership he provides."

Through a deep understanding of client pain points, Trudeau and his team offer innovative solutions backed by dedicated service. This year, his commitment to excellence was evident as he spearheaded enhancements to the M.A.P. platform. These improvements offer CFOs, fixed operations executives and inventory managers comprehensive visibility at the dealer group level by consolidating metrics from multiple stores into a unified system. As dealer groups consolidate and transportation costs become a critical factor in inventory management, Montway's customer-centric approach will continue to set the company apart.

Trudeau's leadership exemplifies how focusing on people—both clients and team members—can drive business success. His dedication to a customer-first approach ensures that Montway Auto Transport remains a leader in the automotive transport industry.

To learn more about Mike Trudeau and his work at Montway Auto Transport, visit www.montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

