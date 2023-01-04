Montway Auto Transport Joins Forces with Auction Direct Transport as Dealer Demand for Auction Transportation Services Continues to Grow

Auction Direct Transport will support Montway's expansion into the auction-to-dealer transport area

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announced Auction Direct Transport (ADT) , a nationwide automotive transport brokerage company, has joined forces with the brand. ADT and Montway customers are complementary, and this merger strengthens Montway's capabilities in dealer and auction transportation across the country.

"Dealers source vehicles from multiple channels, including physical and online auctions, and this strategy has been growing post-pandemic," said Kaye Ceille, President, Business Solutions Group, at Montway Auto Transport. "ADT has made a tremendous name for itself among automotive dealers in a very short time. They offer a level of expertise and relationships that will help Montway's dealer partners further diversify their inventories, meet changing consumer demands and compete in today's marketplace. ADT's customer-first approach and transparency also align with our commitment to providing a five-star customer experience."

Founded in 2018, ADT is a family-owned business based in Mesa, Ariz. The company is co-operated by brothers Steve and Adam Carlson, who continue to serve as its leaders. ADT specializes in vehicle shipping and transportation services from auctions to dealers via its carrier network of over 11,000.

"I've worked in the automotive industry in several capacities for more than 20 years, from wholesale auctions to franchise dealerships and now, vehicle transport," said Steve Carlson, ADT Founder. "Much of our rapid growth can be attributed to the fact that our customers trust us. They know I've been in their shoes, understand the challenges of this business and can solve issues that might arise. Their trust in us is critically important to everything we do.

"To accelerate our growth and enhance our customer experience, we want to offer digital solutions, which Montway will enable us to do." As a logistics company that invests in technology, ADT will be able to leverage Montway's pioneering innovations such as the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.) and LoadMate Pro, powered by Ship.Cars, to streamline auto transport and provide transparency throughout the process.

With ongoing inventory challenges, dealers are sourcing units from auctions outside of their local markets. Of those moves, 40% are greater than 150 miles, which is out of range for local auction transporters, creating a need for reliable, nationwide auto transportation services. Montway has a reputation for managing single-unit moves, transporting hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually.

To date, Montway has delivered approximately one million vehicles, served more than one million customers and has received almost 80,000 online customer reviews with an average rating of 4.7/5.

About Auction Direct Transport

Auction Direct Transport (ADT) is a nationwide automotive transport brokerage company. With proven industry experience and a customer-first mindset, ADT has earned a reputation for prompt, safe and reliable delivery of vehicles from auction to dealerships. www.AuctionDirectTransport.com

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

