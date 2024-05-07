Montway Auto Transport Launches Preferred Carrier Network Program

Rewards and incentives designed to retain the industry's best truckers

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages and a pioneer in the car shipping industry, proudly announced the launch of its Preferred Carrier Network program—an initiative designed to attract and reward high-caliber car haulers. This unique program offers unmatched benefits to carriers, including access to technology that can add efficiency to their operation and grow their business.

"There are few jobs more demanding than a truck driver," said Mark Scholl, Executive Vice President of Operations and Retail Sales at Montway Auto Transport. "Our new program focuses on saving time and boosting profitability. The initial feedback from both owner-operators and large carriers has been overwhelmingly positive. They particularly value the benefit of having a dedicated dispatch manager at their service."

The cornerstone of Montway's continued success has been cultivating strong carrier relationships. The introduction of a specialized carrier relations team emphasizes this commitment, guiding carriers through the onboarding process and providing unprecedented support.

Driving Forward: The Roadmap of Rewards and Incentives

Key attractions of Montway's Preferred Carrier Network entail:

Dedicated dispatch manager to maximize time on the road

Preferred lanes and priority status for booking loads on these routes

Exclusive access to loads not available to other drivers

Steady work and timely pay to keep business moving

Access to industry-leading platform to increase efficiency

These advantages are underpinned by advanced technology, increased new business and integrations with leading remarketing platforms such as EDGE Pipeline from Auction EDGE.

"Our ultimate goal is to give carriers greater flexibility, more control over their operations and the opportunity to grow their business their way," Scholl stated. "We understand that their success is our success." This trailblazing program is part of Montway's commitment to revolutionizing the auto transport industry and establishing new benchmarks for carrier support and success.

To learn more about Montway's Preferred Carrier Network program call (847) 556-9550 or email [email protected] .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

