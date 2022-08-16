Montway Auto Transport Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America on Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Time

Montway ranks No. 3,263 on Inc. Magazine's highly competitive list

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, is No. 3,263 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list ranks companies by overall revenue over a three-year period. This is the company's second consecutive year – and fourth overall appearance on the list.

"Montway has doubled in size over a two-year period, which we attribute to our dedicated team and carrier-partner network continuing to put service first to ensure our customers' transportation needs are met with best-in-class service," said Dimitre Kirilov, President, Consumer Services of Montway Auto Transport. "We're honored Inc. recognized us with the prestigious award and we congratulate the other companies named on the list."

Montway currently has more than 400 employees and successfully shipped nearly 200,000 vehicles in 2021. The company achieved 162% three-year revenue growth to earn its ranking on this year's list.

Montway has built its reputation by delivering superior customer service to individuals and business-to-business clients in the auto dealership, moving and relocation, auto auction, rental car, fleet management, finance and OEM industries. Earlier this year, the company restructured its Business Solutions Group, which allows its leadership team to better serve specific customer segments, positioning the company to achieve its aggressive growth plans.

"Keeping service at the core of everything we do is a fundamental part of our success and growth," said Kaye Ceille, President, Business Solutions Group of Montway Auto Transport. "Montway has developed proprietary solutions to help companies in automotive and corporate relocation improve efficiency, increase transparency and quickly respond to changes in the market. It's a very exciting time to be in this industry."

Montway is committed to delivering a five-star vehicle-shipping experience to every customer by blending innovative logistics solutions with a commitment to service excellence. In February 2021, the company successfully launched its Vehicle Home Delivery Service, a lead generation and transportation solution for dealerships. Montway also recently launched the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.) , a digital platform that improves efficiency for both shippers and carriers, enabling visibility of inbound and outbound vehicles for better inventory management among other benefits.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

Montway partners with thousands of independent carriers year-round and has served nearly one million satisfied customers since it was founded in 2007. The company has earned approximately 72,000 customer reviews with a 4.7/5-star average rating across 21 platforms.

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

