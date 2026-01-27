Appointment highlights Anguiano's leadership in M&A, financial discipline and the company's consistent strategic growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, today announced the promotion of Alberto Anguiano to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this elevated role, Anguiano will oversee Montway's daily administrative and operational functions, driving strategic growth initiatives to advance the company's position as an industry innovator.

Montway Auto Transport Names Alberto Anguiano as Chief Operating Officer

Since joining the executive leadership team in 2021, Anguiano has played a pivotal role in Montway's expansion. His ability to identify high-value acquisition targets and integrate them into the Montway ecosystem has significantly expanded the company's market share and service capabilities. This promotion marks a new chapter in Montway's operational maturity and readiness for new market opportunities.

"Alberto has been a cornerstone of our executive team, demonstrating the kind of strategic foresight that is rare in this industry," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "His disciplined approach has helped us pursue aggressive growth while maintaining a healthy bottom line. Alberto's work in leading our recent acquisitions has strengthened our operational DNA. He is exactly the leader we need to drive our long-term vision."

As COO, Anguiano will take on broader responsibilities that leverage his expertise in fiscal management and organizational design. His responsibilities will focus on:

Strategic M&A integration: Leading the evaluation and operational onboarding of new partnerships to ensure cultural and functional alignment.

Leading the evaluation and operational onboarding of new partnerships to ensure cultural and functional alignment. Fiscal optimization: Driving profitability through capital allocation and operational efficiencies across all business units.

Driving profitability through capital allocation and operational efficiencies across all business units. Future-proofing operations: Anticipating shifts in the automotive market to ensure Montway remains agile in a dynamic logistics landscape.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Montway, particularly our ability to grow through strategic acquisitions without losing the customer-first focus that built this company," said Anguiano. "My focus as COO will be to ensure our financial health and operational excellence as we continue to grow."

To date, Montway has shipped more than one million vehicles, expanded its enterprise logistics division and earned more than 100,000 five-star reviews. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a world-class Net Promoter Score of 75, the company is uniquely positioned for sustainable growth across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Learn more about Montway at www.Montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 120,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

Media Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

713-409-1835

