Montway Auto Transport Partners with Auction Edge to Provide Integrated Transportation Ordering on EDGE Pipeline

The partnership will provide car dealers with easy, self-service transportation ordering directly on the platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announced its partnership with Auction Edge , the premier digital remarketing technology provider. Through their partnership, Montway will provide integrated transportation ordering to more than 55,000 dealers and over 175 auctions through Auction Edge's national marketplace: EDGE Pipeline.

EDGE Pipeline is a digital platform that connects auctions with their valued dealer partners to market and source inventory. Since 2012, Auction Edge has helped power partner auctions to transact millions of vehicles annually. The addition of "one-click" transportation ordering will further modernize the user experience, saving dealers time and improving efficiency.

"Digitalization of the supply chain is a trend that is here to stay," said Kaye Ceille, Business Solutions Group President at Montway Auto Transport. "Integrating auto transport into a digital remarketing platform offers a full-service solution for dealers. Auction Edge will leverage Montway's technology to seamlessly integrate with EDGE Pipeline and make booking auto transport for vehicles purchased at auctions anywhere in the country as easy as clicking a button."

Dealers continue to source vehicles from multiple outlets, a strategy that has been growing post-pandemic. Auctions that provide an easy way to order fast, safe and reliable transport digitally help dealers better manage their inventory and meet consumer demands. In addition to transporting full loads, Montway is the leader in nationwide single-unit moves and will improve the post-sale experience for dealers by building a customized solution for Auction Edge users. Montway has a strong reputation in the industry, proven by over 80,000 online customer reviews in the retail market.

"Montway is a pioneer in the transportation industry and shares our commitment to improving efficiency for dealers," said Dan Diedrich, CEO of Auction Edge. "The ability for dealers to have integrated ordering for long-haul transportation aligns perfectly with EDGE Pipeline's vision to be the home of the dealer for auctions. We are excited to partner with Montway to deliver this seamless functionality."

Montway's partnership with Auction Edge comes after the recent announcement of its merger with Auction Direct Transport (ADT) , a nationwide automotive transport brokerage company. The two partnerships reinforce Montway's commitment to strengthening its capabilities in dealer and auction transportation across the country.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

About Auction Edge

Auction Edge is the premier remarketing technology provider to auto auctions across the United States. Over 215 auctions managing over 4 million vehicles each year, utilize the Auction Edge platforms and marketplaces to operate efficiently, dominate locally, expand their reach globally and compete nationally. Founded in partnership and built for auctions, the fully integrated and innovative Auction Edge platforms include EDGE ASI, EDGE AuctionOS, EDGE Spark, EDGE Pipeline, EDGE Lookout, EDGE Simulcast, and EDGE CRSimplified. Together, the Auction Edge products deliver an unparalleled competitive advantage to auctions across the remarketing industry. Auction Edge is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For more information, visit www.auctionedge.com .

The Auction Edge team is comprised of over 110 professionals with deep industry and technology expertise, solely committed to the success of our customers. Our marketplaces seamlessly connect over 57,000 buyers and sellers who rely on auctions to effectively manage and move the metal. With over 100 industry partnerships and integrations spanning the wholesale automotive space, Auction Edge delivers an unparalleled competitive advantage to auctions.

