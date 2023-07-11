Montway Auto Transport Services Now Available in EDGE Pipeline, a Product of Auction Edge

In-app auto transport ordering provides dealers with greater convenience when buying vehicles at auction.

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, has announced that transportation ordering for auction purchases is now accessible via EDGE Pipeline . In partnership with Auction Edge , a premier digital remarketing technology provider, this streamlined "one-click" solution for quick and secure vehicle transport has been rolled out to select auctions within the platform. This collaboration will enable dealers to efficiently manage their inventory in response to growing consumer demand for pre-owned vehicles.

Montway's transportation ordering solution is a key part of improving the user experience on EDGE Pipeline. With 215 auctions managing over 4 million vehicles each year, Montway's solution has the potential to significantly improve efficiency, save time and enhance the post-sale experience for dealers on Pipeline. Montway meets the needs of EDGE Pipeline users by offering a convenient pay-after-delivery option.

"Car dealers are changing their used-vehicle acquisition practices, increasing online auction transactions," said Mike Trudeau, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Montway Auto Transport. "Launching this in-platform transportation ordering feature means dealers can now buy from anywhere in the country with confidence, knowing their purchases will be quickly and safely transported."

With inflation and economic uncertainty increasing the demand for used cars, dealers continue to source vehicles from multiple outlets, a strategy that has been growing post-pandemic. By leveraging Montway's technology and the brand's nearly two decades of experience in the dealership and auction auto transportation spaces, EDGE Pipeline will offer a full service transportation management system for Pipeline users who buy from independent auctions.

Montway's technology includes full transit visibility and real-time tracking after an order has been booked, enabling better inventory management and improving customer satisfaction. Dealers can now order transportation for their auction purchases within the platform, saving them time and helping them get vehicles from auctions to lots faster. Additionally, EDGE Pipeline users can leverage Montway's technology to get vehicles shipped from any auction across the country, expanding car buying opportunities.

"With the integration of Montway Auto Transport and Edge Pipeline, we have significantly improved the transportation services for our dealers and auctions, delivering seamless and efficient integrated ordering for long-haul transportation," said Dan Deidrich, CEO of Auction Edge. "We're thrilled with the success of this integration, and we remain committed to our shared goal of providing top-notch solutions to our auction customers and dealers using Pipeline."

As an established leader in auto logistics, Montway has arranged safe and reliable transport for over one million vehicles. Its nationwide capacity provides access outside an auction's traditional local market. Montway's partnership with Auction Edge comes after its merger with Auction Direct Transport (ADT) , a nationwide automotive transport brokerage company. The two partnerships reinforce Montway's commitment to strengthening its capabilities in dealer and auction transportation across the country.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

About Auction Edge

Auction Edge is the premier remarketing technology provider to auto auctions across the United States. Over 215 auctions managing over 4 million vehicles each year, utilize the Auction Edge platforms and marketplaces to operate efficiently, dominate locally, expand their reach globally and compete nationally. Founded in partnership and built for auctions, the fully integrated and innovative Auction Edge platforms include EDGE ASI, EDGE AuctionOS, EDGE Spark, EDGE Pipeline, EDGE Lookout, EDGE Simulcast, and EDGE CRSimplified. Together, the Auction Edge products deliver an unparalleled competitive advantage to auctions across the remarketing industry. Auction Edge is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For more information, visit www.auctionedge.com.

The Auction Edge team is comprised of over 110 professionals with deep industry and technology expertise, solely committed to the success of our customers. Our marketplaces seamlessly connect over 57,000 buyers and sellers who rely on auctions to effectively manage and move the metal. With over 100 industry partnerships and integrations spanning the wholesale automotive space, Auction Edge delivers an unparalleled competitive advantage to auctions.

Contact:

Julia Patterson, Interdependence Public Relations

847 306 0912

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport