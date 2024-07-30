Montway Auto Transport Sets New Service Standard with Real-Time Vehicle Shipment Tracking for Customers

The new feature responds to customer demand for 24/7 visibility and peace of mind

throughout the entire auto transport process

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages and a pioneer in the car shipping industry, introduces real-time vehicle shipment tracking to provide customers with increased control and visibility from pickup through delivery. In partnership with technology provider Ship.Cars, the new program offers customers 24/7 real-time visibility of their shipment status and access to all inspection and delivery documents.

With the new tracking solution, Montway customers are able to access shipment information quickly, eliminating the need to call drivers or customer service representatives for shipment status updates. After booking their order, customers will receive an email containing a link to their dedicated order status web page. Here, they can conveniently see their shipment, carrier and driver information, estimated delivery date, and inspection documents all in one place.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the customer experience, and providing real-time shipping status has been one of our top priorities," said Mark Scholl, Executive Vice President of Operations and Retail Sales at Montway Auto Transport. "This new feature puts more power in the hands of the customer, offering greater peace of mind with 24/7 visibility of their order, from dispatch through delivery."

A vehicle is a valuable asset and ensuring customers feel comfortable and secure throughout the car shipping process is central to Montway's mission of delivering a 5-star experience. In addition to the new shipment status tracking link, Montway's shipping advisors are available 365 days a year via telephone or live chat to provide continuous support.

In the coming months, Montway plans to introduce a Generative AI chatbot on the status tracking page. This advanced feature will be capable of answering a wide range of questions related to auto logistics.

"Montway's 5-star service focuses on the customer experience," Scholl stated. "We strive to make every step of the car shipping process–from quoting and booking to transit and delivery–as simple, convenient, and enjoyable as possible. We are excited for our customers to experience this enhanced level of care."

To learn more, visit www.montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies. With more than a million vehicles shipped, Montway supports transport to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 567-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport