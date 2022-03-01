Montway Auto Transport Supports Dealerships at NADA Show 2022

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's largest automotive transport companies, will exhibit at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas to provide expertise on solving recent dealership sales and vehicle transportation issues.

Montway will be at booth #6856N March 10-13, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. PST. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Montway experts Mike Trudeau, Executive Vice President of Business Development, and David Sutton, Vice President of Business Development & Industry Relations, will be on-hand to help dealership attendees navigate today's supply chain and logistics obstacles. The most significant challenges facing the industry include the transportation of electric vehicles, effective inventory management ahead of a busy tax season, and offering home delivery for customers.

"With used car sales expected to be around the same level as in 2021, securing inventory for dealership lots will continue to be a challenge," said Trudeau. "Partnering with a nationwide third-party logistics provider with the ability to pick up one or hundreds of vehicles at a time, anywhere in the country, will allow dealers to buy units far outside of their local markets."

Montway partners with thousands of independent carriers from coast-to-coast and has arranged shipment for over 937,000 vehicles since it was founded in 2007. The company has earned 64,000+ online customer reviews with a 4.7/5-star average rating across 21 platforms. Montway consistently ranks above competitors in regards to service level agreements with an average order pickup time under 48 hours.

"With dealerships leveraging new sources for inventory, it becomes very difficult to know where cars are, and when they'll arrive on the lot. With Montway's proprietary technology, we can provide status updates from pickup to delivery via a customer portal or daily reports, whatever works best for the dealer," adds Trudeau.

For more information about Montway Auto Transport, please visit booth #6859N at NADA Show 2022 in the North Hall between the NADA Lifestyle Pavilion and the EV Solution Center, or visit www.montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service.

