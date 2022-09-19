Montway Auto Transport Top Female Executives Honored as 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award Recipients

Kaye Ceille and Erin Almand's accomplishments bring attention to the extensive pool of female leaders industry wide

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, is proud to announce Kaye Ceille, President of Business Solutions Group, and Erin Almand, Vice President of Moving & Relocation, have been selected as winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award.

"Logistics is a heavily male-dominated industry, but we have a lot of talented and inspirational women working at all levels at Montway who are innovating and making significant changes to move the industry forward," said Ceille. "I'm honored to receive this award alongside Erin and the other women who are laying the foundation for future generations to be changemakers."

Ceille, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the transportation and travel industry, has a successful track record of accelerating growth and optimizing operations. In the past year, she has launched a state-of-the-art client platform, the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), which provides Montway's business-to-business customers with transparency on their auto transportation process and expense. As a result of Ceille's forward-thinking, Montway's solution is empowering auto dealerships and other businesses to better manage their inventories and provide a great experience for end customers.

Almand leverages her 22 years of transportation experience to help advance and shape the supply chain as it relates to the relocation industry, supporting technology development initiatives to help all parties involved in the process. Through the integration of systems and processes, she has helped reduce redundancies and improve overall efficiencies, which has further enhanced the customer journey. "I am overjoyed to have won this award alongside Kaye and all who have helped the supply chain community at large," Almand said.

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I'm so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I'm proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year's and past years' winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum."

